UCLA hosts No. 10 Oregon in Pac-12’s top game of the week

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise that killed two people and injured four, including an officer, authorities said. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that the shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m. on Monday and...
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require...
KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the army's seizure of power, saying on Tuesday he had ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to avoid civil war. Speaking at his first news conference since he announced Monday's takeover, Burhan accused politicians of incitement...
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has blocked a second attempt by former President Donald Trump to withhold documents sought by lawmakers investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and ordered the latest batch to be handed over to Congress. "Biden has determined that...
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States to kids aged 12 to 15 since May. Here is...
Comedian Dave Chappelle said Monday he'd be willing to meet with transgender employees of Netflix who have called for the streaming platform to remove his October comedy special, "The Closer." But Chappelle said any meeting would have to be on his terms: "You will not summon me." "First of all,...
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The Facebook Papers consortium is growing. Last week the number of American news outlets with access to internal Facebook documents supplied to the SEC by...
Facebook the company is losing control of Facebook the product — not to mention the last shreds of its carefully crafted, decade-old image as a benevolent company just wanting to connect the world. Thousands of pages of internal documents provided to Congress by a former employee depict an internally conflicted...
Comments / 0