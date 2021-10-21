CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chofis” López scored the first of San Jose’s...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Austin FC takes sluggish 4-0 road loss to San Jose Earthquakes in late weekday match

In what could be one of their least energetic showing to date, Austin FC was outperformed by home team San Jose in a 4-0 road loss late Wednesday night.As the first team officially out of playoff contention in a loss on Saturday, the team seemed defeated from almost the moment they hit the pitch as Quakes standouts Chris Wondolowski and Javier "Chofis" Lopez scored on the team.A 10th-place San Jose maintained a clean sheet in the match as they inched closer to a last-minute spot in playoffs.Just as they did in their 1-0 loss Saturday, it was Austin FC who...
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC

Minnesota United FC enters tonight’s match in a relatively tough spot. Having gone 0-1-2 in their last three matches the Loons are on a skid that could cost them a playoff spot. “We’ve got six huge games coming up, it’s like six cup finals,” said Heath. “You look at, not...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wondolowski
Person
Carlos Fierro
FOX Sports

Cristian Casseres Jr. scores, Red Bulls beat NYCFC 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Cristian Casseres Jr. scored in the third minute and the New York Red Bulls beat New York City FC 1-0 on Sunday. New York (11-11-7) moved into an eighth place tie in the Eastern Conference with NYFC with 40 points, with NYCFC (11-11-7) holding the tiebreaker.
MLS
chatsports.com

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Final Score 1-0 as Urso’s Early Goal Stands Up for Lions

Junior Urso scored the game’s only goal and Pedro Gallese made three saves to keep a clean sheet as Orlando City beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 at TQL Stadium. The Lions (12-8-9, 45 points) are now unbeaten in three straight matches (2-0-1) and got a crucial three points against FC Cincinnati (4-17-8, 20 points), which lost its seventh consecutive game — and its fifth of those by a single goal.
MLS
dallassun.com

Austin FC, Earthquakes meet with eye on strong finishes

Two teams, one already eliminated from postseason contention and the other on the brink, face off Wednesday night in the Bay Area when the San Jose Earthquakes host Austin FC. The Earthquakes (8-12-9, 33 points) are in 10th place in Major League Soccer's Western Conference with five games to play. The top seven in the conference make the playoffs, and San Jose is eight points out of seventh place.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC match against Austin FC on Oct. 24 moved to 4:00 p.m. CDT

Major League Soccer and ESPN announced today that kickoff for the match between Houston Dynamo FC and Austin FC on Oct. 24 has been moved to 4:00 p.m. CDT. The match will be televised nationally on ESPN. Kickoff for the match was originally slated for 3 p.m. CDT. The match...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Chofis#Ap
Austin Chronicle

Austin FC Takes Bay Area Beating As Club’s Passion Comes Into Question

After suffering mathematical elimination from the MLS playoffs at the weekend, Austin FC was left with five final matches to – as the saying goes – play for pride. In the first of those five Wednesday night, Austin FC appeared to have none. The Verde lost 4-0 to the San...
MLS
WTOP

Higuaín, Makoun score as Inter Miami tops Toronto FC 3-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night. Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5). Higuaín stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA

Locomotive FC shuts out Austin Bold FC, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (17-3-10, 61 points) dominated against Austin Bold FC for a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night. Forward Aaron Gomez extended his all-time club leading goal count to open the scoring with a goal in the 23rd minute. Forward Lucho...
EL PASO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Two quick second-half goals seal Austin FC's fate in 4-0 loss to San Jose

Austin FC’s road woes continue. El Tree lost its fifth straight game on the road Wednesday, this one coming in a somewhat lackluster performance during a 4-0 loss to San Jose at Paypal Stadium, where the Earthquakes scored four times in the second half. After playing one of its better...
MLS
kion546.com

Buksa scores 2 late goals, Revolution tie Orlando City 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adam Buksa scored two goals in the closing minutes and the New England Revolution rallied to tie Orlando City 2-2 on a rain-soaked Sunday night. New England (21-4-7) has 70 points — two shy of the MLS single-season record — with two regular-season games left. Los Angeles FC was 72 in 2019. Nani and Dike scored for Orlando City (12-8-11). The Revolution won their first Supporter’s Shield crown when the Seattle Sounders lost to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. As winners of the Shield, New England will have a first-round bye along with homefield advantage for the MLS Cup playoffs. The Revolution also earned a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Win Supporters’ Shield For First Time In Franchise History

BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished. The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs. Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and...
MLS
KXAN

What to know about Austin FC’s final game vs. Houston Dynamo of season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time of the season 4pm on Sunday at Q2 Stadium. This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday. The three MLS teams representing the […]
MLS
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Hamilton 4 – 0

In the first round of the Division 2 District Tournament, Holland defeated Hamilton 4-0. Timo Phillips scored three goals and Isaiah Arredondo had a goal and assist. Owen Ceithaml and Javier Garcia also recorded assists. Goalie Nolan Currier earned the shutout with the help of defenders Jackson VanHekken, Marek Krimendahl, Chandler DeWitt, Mitchell VanMeter, and Saul and Adrian Perez. “Hamilton was a fast and physical team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “They played with great intensity, making it hard for us to execute. In the second half, our persistence paid off and Timo was able to finish off some opportunities. We are happy to move on.” Holland will face Zeeland East in the second round of the district tournament on Monday at 5:00 in Allegan.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Castellanos scores 2 goals, NYCFC beats DC United 6-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Thiago Andrade scored 36 seconds into the game, Valentín Castellanos added two goals and New York City FC set a franchise record for goals in its 6-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night. Malte Amundsen ran onto a through ball by Santiago Rodríguez and rolled...
MLS
USA Today

Duissi scores before halftime, helps Austin beat Dynamo 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored in first-half injury time and expansion Austin FC beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday. Alexander Ring, on a counter-attack, turned around to avoid a pair of defenders and tapped a roller to Driussi for a side-footed finish and a 2-0 lead. Austin...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy