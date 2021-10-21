Chofis, Wondolowski score, Earthquakes beat Austin FC 4-0

BOSTON (CBS) –The Revolution have been on an epic run all season long. On Saturday, the idle Revs did something no other New England club has accomplished. The Revolution have claimed this year’s Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the club that accrues the most most points during the regular season. The Shield is New England’s following a Seattle Sounders loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. It’s the first time in franchise history that New England has claimed the title of regular season champs. Thanks to the play of their dynamic trio — Carles Gil, Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou — and...

