FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board could make a major decision regarding masks in schools during a meeting on Tuesday. Members are expected to discuss the current mask mandate. On October 5th, the board had agreed to revisit their mask mandate when the county reached a 66 percent COVID-10 vaccination rate and when the positivity rate fell below three percent for a 10 day period. In the last ten days, the county has done so. A document posted Monday night by the school board listed four options for the mask mandate going forward. “Given the current conditions, it is recommended the...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO