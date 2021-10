Singapore-based Nium has launched a global Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) solution and has announced the extension of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution to the US. Initial API-based elements from the new Crypto-as-a-Service offering will allow financial institutions to add in-demand capabilities for cryptocurrency investment. The cryptocurrency investment services will support five cryptocurrencies in the US in 2021, with the list of supported currencies growing to 20 in 35 countries in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO