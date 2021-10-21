Multi Family Moving, Down-Sizing Sale. 3537 Wooded Hills Road, off Hwy 7 …

This is a multi-family yard sale. There will be several houses nearby that will be participating. There will be assortment of items from clothes, books, movies including dvds and vhs(Disney clamshell, several boxed sets and sealed movies), collectors plates (including Wizard of Oz, Sound of Music, Norman Rockwell, and more), lamps, crafting supplies( yarn and artifical flowers), table clothes, Christmas( ornaments and Santa decorations), household items(mugs, drinking glasses, and more), Bridal shower decorations, and more.
