Multi Family Moving, Down-Sizing Sale. 3537 Wooded Hills Road, off Hwy 7 …

Welcome home to 102 Vista Woods Road! This lovely colonial in the sought out Vista Woods neighborhood is ready for new owners! The open Kitchen and Dining space provides ample room for all of your preparing and eating, and also includes a large pantry for storage. In addition to the large Living Room, you'll find two Bonus Rooms both complete with French doors. You'll find a nice flow from each room on the main level, as well as a generously sized laundry room, complete with top of the line appliances. Three Bedrooms await you on the second floor, which includes the Primary Bedroom and en suite. Enjoy a coffee on your back deck, overlooking your fully fenced in backyard. If you're looking for privacy, you've found it! All of this and more with NO HOA! Recent upgrades and improvements to the home include new roof (5 years old), new double hung windows throughout the home including garage, new HVAC system (6 years old), brand new paved driveway, and new insulation, vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space. All of the "big ticket" items have been done for you, so come put your own touch on this charming home. Schedule your showing today! Expected on market 10/21.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO