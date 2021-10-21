CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi Family Moving, Down-Sizing Sale. 3537 Wooded Hills Road, off Hwy 7 …

harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

Multi Family Moving, Down-Sizing Sale. 3537 Wooded Hills Road, off...

harrisondaily.com

jerseydigs.com

Multi-Family Portfolio in Kearny Sells for Over $10M

The Kislak Company recently announced the $10,915,000 off-market sale of a five-building multi-family portfolio in Kearny, Hudson County, New Jersey. The multi-family portfolio consisted of 65 units and one retail space. The buildings are located at 111 and 117 Belgrove Drive, two 20-unit brick buildings; 12 Grant Avenue, a 16-unit brick building; 160 Stuyvesant Avenue, a mixed-use building with five residential units and one retail space; and 9 Maple Street, four large one- and two-bedroom units with full kitchens.
KEARNY, NJ
Wetumpka Herald

Moving/Estate Sale 17481 HWY 49 SOUTH

Moving/Estate Sale 17481 HWY 49 SOUTH Notasulga, October 29 & 30 8am-2pm Pool house open, everything in pool house for sale, furniture, antiques, and glassware, selective things in the home.
NOTASULGA, AL
bhhschicago.com

0S071 PLEASANT HILL Road

Beautiful 2 story home with gleaming hardwood floors in Living and Family Room, neutral paint, newer washer and dryer, finished basement, abundance of cabinets, huge fenced back yard and deck for entertainment. This home has a lot of space. Must see to appreciate. Amazing price for so much space. Convenient Location, very close to Dupage County Offices and Central Dupage Hospital-Good Schools & more!
johnstoncounty.today

Plantation Pointe Multi-Family Yard Sale

This is a multi-family yard sale. There will be several houses nearby that will be participating. There will be assortment of items from clothes, books, movies including dvds and vhs(Disney clamshell, several boxed sets and sealed movies), collectors plates (including Wizard of Oz, Sound of Music, Norman Rockwell, and more), lamps, crafting supplies( yarn and artifical flowers), table clothes, Christmas( ornaments and Santa decorations), household items(mugs, drinking glasses, and more), Bridal shower decorations, and more.
Times of San Diego

Rolando Apartments Sell for $7.88M; Sale Called Sign of Multi-Family Market Strength

A 25-unit apartment building in Rolando has sold for $7.88 million, according to a real estate brokerage. Villa Nova Apartments, 6245 Stanley Ave., dates back to 1958. “This sale is another example of how tight supply and ample cash in the market continues to appreciate multi-family assets in San Diego,” said Aaron Bove, a senior vice president from Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego/Del Mar office, who represented the seller, Villa Nova LLC.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sylva Herald

3 FAMILY YARD SALE

3 FAMILY YARD SALE, Saturday, October 23, 8am til 3pm at the Savannah Community Building, US 441 South. Look for signs. Lots of Avon. Furniture, household goods, pictures clothing- too much to mention. 33*
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Balls Hill Road

PEACEFUL WATERFRONT PERFECT FOR BUILDING YOUR PRIMARY HOME OR A SECOND HOME GET AWAY. THIS PIECE OF GROUND OFFERS WATER ON THREE SIDED THE BODY OF WATER GOES FROM BALLS HILL CREEK TO WICOMICO RIVER TO THE CHESAPEAKE BAY AND ALL THE WAY TO THE ATLANTIC OCEAN - BERMUDA HERE WE COME! SO BRING THE BIG BOAT AND LET THE FUN BEGIN!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11800 Sunset Hills Road , #1125

Perfectly maintained and spacious 11th floor condo unit in Carlton House with gorgeous views of pond & fountain, and W&OD trail. It features a bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows and private balcony - bringing in lots of natural light - hardwood floors, lovely kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and a dining area. The spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. New within past year: in-unit washer & dryer, air conditioning unit and water heater!Easy walk to Reston Town Center with lots of entertainment options, shopping & dining. Reserved parking in underground garage. This is a pet friendly building! Amenities include rooftop pool, patio and grills, fitness center, front desk concierge, media room, party room, and more! Near Metro stations and major commuter routes.
RESTON, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Vista Woods Road

Welcome home to 102 Vista Woods Road! This lovely colonial in the sought out Vista Woods neighborhood is ready for new owners! The open Kitchen and Dining space provides ample room for all of your preparing and eating, and also includes a large pantry for storage. In addition to the large Living Room, you'll find two Bonus Rooms both complete with French doors. You'll find a nice flow from each room on the main level, as well as a generously sized laundry room, complete with top of the line appliances. Three Bedrooms await you on the second floor, which includes the Primary Bedroom and en suite. Enjoy a coffee on your back deck, overlooking your fully fenced in backyard. If you're looking for privacy, you've found it! All of this and more with NO HOA! Recent upgrades and improvements to the home include new roof (5 years old), new double hung windows throughout the home including garage, new HVAC system (6 years old), brand new paved driveway, and new insulation, vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space. All of the "big ticket" items have been done for you, so come put your own touch on this charming home. Schedule your showing today! Expected on market 10/21.
Citizen Tribune

152 Shady Woods Road, Morristown, TN 37814

Large brick home with tons of square footage, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining, and more. Home sits on a nice level lot with mature trees and fenced backyard. Convenient location and with large covered porch and plenty of open decking in back. Call today to view this property. All information per CRS and deemed accurate but not guaranteed. All buyers to verify information to their satisfaction.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Park County Republican & Fairplay Flume

MOVING SALE 215 S.

MOVING SALE 215 S. Pleasant Ave. Buena Vista Saturday, Oct. 23rd, 9-3 2 Households Lots of household items, crafts, office supplies, picture frames and adult clothing. No kids toys or clothes. Some furniture including 6-seat oak dining table with leaf and heat protector pad. Craftsman rototiller, camper stoves, furnaces and rolled aluminum sheeting.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Off Bedford Road

Wow! Check out the possibilities with this listing of over 19 acres that includes a multi purpose warehouse building just outside city limits. Make that appointment and bring your ideas!This is a combination of 13 parcels adding up to 19.345 acres located in Mountain Maryland and still within a few minutes of I-68! Includes a huge warehouse (60 foot x 100 foot, electric available) Includes Parcel Numbers 0134009503, 0134009465, 0134010838, 0134009546, 0134009481, 0134009473 , 0134008876, 0134009511, 0134009554, 0134009449, 0134007691 & 0134010889.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Mint Hill adds roads to network

MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has accepted two more roads to its maintenance network from the Mint Hill Commons subdivision. They are Brighton Park Drive (Steamboat Drive to Granby Hill Road) and Granby Hill Road (Brighton Park Drive to Steam Boat Drive). This 0.3-mile stretch was recently...
MINT HILL, NC
benitolink.com

Highway 156 closed between Hwy 101 and Union Road

File photo: Cars at the stop light at Union Road and Highway 156 intersection near the San Juan-Hollister Road intersection. Photo by Noe Magaña. Caltrans District 5 announced that Highway 156 is closed in both directions between the Interchange with US 101 and Union/Mitchell Road due to a brush fire and downed power lines near Nyland Drive.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
PHX Sun-Times

These houses are for sale in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
PHOENIX, AZ

