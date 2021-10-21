Cooperstown Central School Dis...

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require...
KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan defended the army's seizure of power, saying on Tuesday he had ousted the government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to avoid civil war. Speaking at his first news conference since he announced Monday's takeover, Burhan accused politicians of incitement...
NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The vaccine from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE has been available in the United States to kids aged 12 to 15 since May. Here is...
Comedian Dave Chappelle said Monday he'd be willing to meet with transgender employees of Netflix who have called for the streaming platform to remove his October comedy special, "The Closer." But Chappelle said any meeting would have to be on his terms: "You will not summon me." "First of all,...
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The Facebook Papers consortium is growing. Last week the number of American news outlets with access to internal Facebook documents supplied to the SEC by...
Blue Origin and Sierra Space are leading development of a privately-funded space station known as "Orbital Reef" to provide a commercial destination in low-Earth orbit after the International Space Station is retired, officials announced Monday. Speaking at the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai, Brent Sherwood, senior vice president of Advanced...
