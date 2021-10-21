Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Finally Speaks Out About Kenneth Petty’s Sexual Assault Case [WATCH]

Cardi B is being accused of throwing subliminal shade towards Nicki Minaj’s family after an account dedicated to The Queen Barb seemingly harassed her over her bottle brawl case. The hoopla started after Cardi B went into defense mode on Twitter and appeared to respond to headlines about her turning...
The alleged survivor of attempted rape by Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is asking the court to move her case along despite the rapper not bothering to show up. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jennifer Hough is pleading the judge presiding over her federal lawsuit grant her a default against Nicki and Kenneth.
Following word last week that the harassment case centered on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty hit a stage of back-and-forth between involved parties over a default judgment push, more recent court documents provide greater insight into how Minaj’s team is responding. Namely, Minaj—as detailed in court documents dated Oct. 15...
After Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty failed to respond to Jennifer Hough's witness intimidation lawsuit, Hough filed a $20 million default judgment against the couple, finally resulting in a response from Minaj's lawyer. Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape on Hough in 1995. Hough’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, says that...
