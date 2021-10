— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The past two years have been quite a whirlwind for Dolly Parton and her fans (AKA, all of us). In 2020, the country star released her first Christmas album in 30 years, starred in Netflix's Christmas on the Square, won two Emmy awards for said film, and casually helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. This year, Parton has been working on co-authoring a new book with James Patterson, entitled Run, Rose, Run(due out in March 2022), along with an album of the same name. Oh, and she also launched her debut fragrance, Scent From Above, in July.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO