If you need a fix for the Metroid Dread ‘Software Closed Because and Error Occurred’ error message that can pop up near the end we can help. It's an issue that can forcibly quit your game, which is obviously bad. Luckily, Nintendo is already working on a patch for later this month so Samus can stop getting menaced by those EMMI robots. However, until then we’ve got you covered if you need some Metroid Dread tips too. In the meantime, Nintendo’s suggestion is that you remove any door icon map markers before you destroy a door. Here’s what you need to know to fix the Metroid Dread error message.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO