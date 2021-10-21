CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

The 8 Man State Football Playoffs – Area Preview

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NSAA state football playoffs in classes D1 and D2 begin today across the state. Sandhills/Thedford, state runners-up in Class D2 last season, is the top seed in the Class D2 west bracket. The Knights completed the regular season undefeated and claimed the D2-9 district championship. Sandhills/Thedford opens with Lawrence Nelson...

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 Man#Bobcats#American Football#Nsaa#Sandhills Thedford#Knights#High Plains Community#Kcni Kbbn Sports#Central Nebraska#Sports Source#Summerland#Kcni1280 Com#Rebels#Alc#Christian
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Adrian Martinez responds to questions about health, return to Nebraska in 2022

Nebraska is coming off a bye-week, and Huskers head coach Scott Frost has been getting ready to host a back-and-forth Purdue team. But on the social media front, questions have been circulating about Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez and his readiness to play. Frost said Martinez will be a “full-go” for the game with the Boilermakers, despite not being 100% against the Gophers.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Michigan State vs. Indiana Football Prediction and Preview

Big Ten East rivals renew acquaintances with roles reversed compared to last year when Michigan State goes up against Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday. The Spartans (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) enter this game in the top 10 of the polls and very much in the hunt for a spot in the conference championship game. Last week's 31-13 win at Rutgers produced a program first — a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher, and a 200-yard receiver in the same game. It was just the fifth time that had been accomplished in FBS history and the first since 2008.
INDIANA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Football Wins Regular Season Finale Against Minden

The Broken Bow football team shutout Minden in its regular season finale Friday to improve to 7-2 on the season. Broken Bow scored on their opening drive of the game marching 69 yards and taking over 6 minutes off the clock. Broken Bow converted on 4th down and goal as Austin Harvey connected with Zak Gaffney on a 12 yard touchdown pass. Broken Bow scored again on a 3 yard touchdown run by Connor Wells with 3:15 remaining in the 2nd quarter. After forcing Minden to punt deep in their own territory near, Broken Bow would take over on the Minden 32 with 20 seconds left to play in the first half. Austin Harvey connected with Keegan Baxter to set up Broken Bow inside the Minden five yard line and then hit Max Denson for a two yard touchdown pass right before the half to make the score 18-0. Neither team would score in the 2nd half. Broken Bow’s defense was solid all night forcing four Minden turnovers including three interceptions in the 2nd half. Broken Bow now awaits to see where they will be seeded in the Class C1 state playoff bracket. The Class C1 playoffs begin on Friday.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Morning Journal

High school football: 12 area teams punch tickets to playoffs

The dust has settled on the 2021 football regular season and thanks to the playoff expansion implemented this offseason by the OHSAA, 12 area teams are headed to the postseason. Teams ranging from eight-win league champions, to one-win squads that waited until the final week to punch their ticket to...
LORAIN, OH
Rockford Register-Star

The 5 most intriguing playoff matchups in Rockford-area football

The Illinois High School Association announced its football playoff brackets in eight classes Saturday night. Here are the five most intriguing first-round playoff games for Rockford-area teams:. Aurora Christian at Lena-Winslow. The road to the Class 1A state title goes through Lena-Winslow, which has won four state titles in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school football playoff picture entering Week 8

Football: Mona Shores-Muskegon MUSKEGON – There are only two regular-season games left on the Michigan high school football schedule and the playoff field of 32 in each division is beginning to take shape. There’s still plenty of action left to be played, however, and things can change in a hurry.
MUSKEGON, MI
Victoria Advocate

Area High School Football Preview

Tuloso-Midway Warriors at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 P.m. Last year: Calhoun, 42-13. Notes: Tuloso-Midway (1-5, 0-1) travels from Corpus Christi to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (3-2, 1-0). Calhoun has won its last three games against Tuloso-Midway. Tuloso-Midway was shut out in its district opener against Calallen. Calhoun opened district play with a win over Beeville. Calhoun’s Estaban Cruz, Adrian Chambers, Tony Hensley and Jacob Laughlin have combined to rush for 1,478 yards and 12 touchdowns.
HIGH SCHOOL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

HS FOOTBALL: Area preview capsules for games on Oct. 15

Online: https://www.midlandchristianschool.org/o/mcs/page/mustang-network. Records: Midland Christian 4-2, 1-2 in TAPPS Division I District 1; John Paul II 1-4, 0-3 Last game: Midland Christian 48, Argyle Liberty Christian 20; Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 78, Plano John Paul II 2. Last meeting: John Paul II defeated Midland Christian last year, 24-13 Notes. Midland...
MIDLAND, TX
Forsyth County News

Softball: Preview of first-round state playoff matchups

When: 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday; TBA Thursday, if necessary. Records: North Forsyth is 27-3 overall and 17-1 in Region 6-7A; Mill Creek is 13-11 overall and 4-7 in Region 8-7A. What to know: North Forsyth was utterly dominant during the regular season, winning 23 straight games at one point. The Raiders’ 5-4 loss to Buford on Sept. 27 ended that streak, while a 3-1 loss to Lambert on Saturday marked North’s third loss all season. The Raiders outscored their opponents 258-58 through 30 games. Senior Olivia Tyson has been fantastic in the circle, while Abby Castleberry, Ali Jones, Lauren Fields, Alexis Monroe and Lexie Durban play sharp defense across the infield. Sophomore Taylor Pipkins and freshman Logan Currie have also added a big boost at the plate for North’s potent offense. North beat Mill Creek 10-2 earlier this season, pounding 11 hits, including a two-run homer by Olivia Tyson.
FORSYTH, GA
On3.com

Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Preview

The 12th ranked Cowboys have been winning playing football with scores from an era past. They run the ball, run the clock, protect their defense, and generally seek to win in the margins, partly because of injury woes to their skill positions that have corrupted the timing in their passing game, because it's their best chance to win, and also because Mike Gundy is a little scared of his own QB's turnover potential when Sanders is in "I've got to do it all" mode. The Pokes played Missouri State close (23-16), nudged Tulsa (28-23), beat Boise State with a series of lucky breaks (21-20), but then handled Kansas State and Baylor by double digits as they got a little healthier at WR and Spencer Sanders played better. The truth is that Oklahoma State is an unimpressive undefeated team, but their true potential isn't really known because of their slow start in getting all of their weapons on the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Friday Football Previews: Pioneers focus on reaching playoffs 7-2

The Fort Calhoun football team is 5-2.The Pioneers want to get to 7-2 before the end of the regular season, which is down to its final two dates. The first is 7 p.m. today at Omaha Concordia (0-7 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
FORT CALHOUN, NE
papreplive.com

Reporter/Times Herald Area Week Eight Football Previews

Two teams with Suburban One League Continental Conference titles hopes will square off Saturday, as Souderton Area travels to Upper Dublin in a battle between two playoff hopefuls. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Both teams come into this one with matching 3-1 conference records, tied with Bensalem and trailing first-place...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy