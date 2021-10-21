The 8 Man State Football Playoffs – Area Preview

The Broken Bow football team shutout Minden in its regular season finale Friday to improve to 7-2 on the season. Broken Bow scored on their opening drive of the game marching 69 yards and taking over 6 minutes off the clock. Broken Bow converted on 4th down and goal as Austin Harvey connected with Zak Gaffney on a 12 yard touchdown pass. Broken Bow scored again on a 3 yard touchdown run by Connor Wells with 3:15 remaining in the 2nd quarter. After forcing Minden to punt deep in their own territory near, Broken Bow would take over on the Minden 32 with 20 seconds left to play in the first half. Austin Harvey connected with Keegan Baxter to set up Broken Bow inside the Minden five yard line and then hit Max Denson for a two yard touchdown pass right before the half to make the score 18-0. Neither team would score in the 2nd half. Broken Bow’s defense was solid all night forcing four Minden turnovers including three interceptions in the 2nd half. Broken Bow now awaits to see where they will be seeded in the Class C1 state playoff bracket. The Class C1 playoffs begin on Friday.

