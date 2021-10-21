CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs notes how ‘calm’ sideline was in first game without Jon Gruden

By Silver And Black Pride
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, in the immediate aftermath of the sudden resignation of head coach Jon Gruden, several Las Vegas Raiders expressed sadness...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#The Denver Broncos#Espn
hotnewhiphop.com

Nate Burleson Hits Jon Gruden With A Harsh Reality

Jon Gruden had to step down from his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after numerous e-mails leaked in which the coach used homophobic, sexist, and racist language. Now, Gruden is claiming that the truth will come out, although he remains a social pariah in league circles. Many are worried that more e-mails will be revealed that paint other prominent figures in a bad light, however, that still remains to be seen.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jon Gruden Makes First Comments After Leaving Raiders

Jon Gruden was forced to resign from his role as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last week after it was revealed that he made sexist, homophobic, and racist remarks over e-mail. In the aftermath of this news, players around the league are expecting similar leaks to happen within other teams, and there are certainly some executives right now who are feeling the heat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs left and never returned to game vs. Eagles

It’s been a wild couple of weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team is getting the job done regardless. They entered this matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without Darren Waller and a new coaching system after the Jon Gruden debacle. However, Josh Jacobs fell to injury early as well, creating a potential issue for the Raiders.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Another false start for the woke NFL

Saturday Night Live recently lampooned the NFL scandal featuring Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s emails. In a rather unfunny skit typical of the show these days, SNL hit all the politically correct notes but missed an opportunity to tackle (pun intended) the elephant in the room: the double standard by which the woke elite select victims to sacrifice on the altar of cancel culture.
NFL
KTNV

Raiders hold first press conference after Jon Gruden resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders' general manager Mike Mayock spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time after head coach Jon Gruden resigned earlier this week. Mayock started the press conference by saying he respects Gruden's decision and is moving on. Mayock also said the team is...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders podcast: Jon Gruden reaction

We react to the incredible turn of events that has caused the ouster of Jon Gruden as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. We break down with it means and what is next.
NFL
Westword

How Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's Exit Could Lead to Doom for the Broncos

Colorado football fans have long understood that when bad things happen to the Raiders, it's good for your Denver Broncos. But this week's extraordinarily ugly exit of Raiders coach Jon Gruden in advance of a game against the Men in Orange this Sunday, October 17, could prove an exception to this rule — because if Denver loses the match-up, the team's entire season, which had seemed so promising mere weeks ago, could explode like national landmarks in a Roland Emmerich movie.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Final grades for Jon Gruden as Raiders head coach

How the Raiders performed under Jon Gruden as head coach. You might consider this too high a grade given the Raiders ranked 24th in scoring during Gruden’s tenure. But they improved each season between 2018-20 in both total offense and scoring. Derek Carr offered a career season under Gruden last year, the quarterback throwing for 4,103 yards and securing a 101.4 passer rating. Darren Waller developed into one of the NFL’s best tight ends during the former coach’s tenure. Things have slipped early this season, the Raiders are ranked 13th in total offense and 19th in scoring. Much of that has to do with awful play from the offensive line.
NFL
KTVU FOX 2

Examining Jon Gruden's downfall with Raiders

Jon Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after reports showed that he used homophobic, racist and misogynistic language on the job. KTVU's Jesse Gary interviewed Dr. Shaun Fletcher, a professor of sports communication at San Jose State University, to take a closer look at Gruden's conduct.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy