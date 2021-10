School districts along the SouthCoast have been experiencing the aftermath of supply chain shortages across the nation, specifically in school lunches. "Every morning, we figure out what we need and where we're going to get it," said Jeanne Sheridan, Acushnet Public Schools nutrition director. "We let parents know that the lunch staff is working as hard as they can to eliminate substitutions, less substitutions, [but] all balls are in the air."

ACUSHNET, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO