When your firm is focused on building momentum and differentiating itself in a cluttered and competitive space, it’s often easier to focus on the work and ignore the things — technology, processes, or people — that aren’t working for you. Regardless of whether your firm model is highly transactional, high-touch, or a balance of both, it’s easy to get so distracted by everyday tasks that you neglect planning for the future. In this 1-hour web seminar, we'll discuss the following topics:

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO