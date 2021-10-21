CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local golfers receive recognition

By Staff Report
The Eagle Times
 5 days ago

Fall Mountain’s Mitch Cormier finished third while Stevens’ Reeve Wilkinson finished fourth in the Division III individual tournament. In Division IV, it was the Sunapee duo of Jackson Scheele and Nick...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

Local golfers succeed at high school regionals

The Buhler girls golf team was runner up on Monday at regionals in Hesston. Their 408 team score will qualify them for state. Pratt won the meet with a 407. Callie Cooper was 2nd individually and Marlie Cooper was 9th. State is in Salina next Monday and Tuesday. Hutch High...
BUHLER, KS
Morganton News Herald

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Three county golfers advance to 1A/2A states

SALISBURY — Patton girls golfers Allie Witherspoon and Katie Riebel, and Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge advanced to the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships courtesy of strong performances in Monday’s 1A/2A West Regional, held at the Country Club of Salisbury. Witherspoon was the county’s top finisher at the regional, placing fifth overall after...
SALISBURY, NC
The Eagle Times

Local Roundup: Lakers boys soccer looks to lockup the No. 2 seed

The Lakers traveled to Wilton on Monday hoping to keep the No. 1 seed for the tournament but it was not be. Wilton scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute. The Lakers worked hard to tie it up but could not find the net. They kept the Lakers on their heels although Sunapee seemed to control most of the play but just couldn’t plant one in the net with a 1-0 loss.
WILTON, NH
The Eagle Times

Local Roundup: Laker volleyball teams on a roll

The Bellows Falls soccer team hit the road and headed up to Rivendell and had a good half making great plays and moving the ball around the field. Rivendell was able to push in two quick goals while Bellows Falls offense wasn’t quite able to bring anything together. In the...
SOCCER
The Eagle Times

Brown, Greenslit win big

CLAREMONT — Teen rocket man Gabe Brown earned his second huge payday of the season Sunday, Oct. 17, at Claremont Motorsports Park, dominating the $4,000-to-win Granite State Pro Stock Series 100-lap main event at the storied Thrasher Road oval. Home track ace Dave Greenslit capped his own monster season Sunday,...
CLAREMONT, NH
Morganton News Herald

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Witherspoon top local golfer on 1st day at 1A/2A states

SOUTHERN PINES — Patton’s Allie Witherspoon led a trio of Burke County girls golfers on the first day of the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships on Monday. With results all but finalized for the first day of action at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, Witherspoon, a junior was tied for 15th overall after shooting a 16-over 87. Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge was tied for 26th after finishing at 23-over 94, and Katie Riebel, Witherspoon’s Lady Panthers teammate, was tied for 34th with a 26-over 97.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
The Eagle Times

Jacks' Ambrose goes on scoring spree

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Springfield field hockey player Molly Tennis had her 16th birthday on Wednesday but nobody celebrated the day quite like Windsor’s Gwen Ambrose. The sophomore scored the first, second, third and fourth goals of her varsity career in a 7-0 victory over the Cosmos. “I had a lot...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
The Eagle Times

Local playoff schedule

Tuesday No. 8 Stevens hosts No. 9 ConVal in New Hampshire Division II boys soccer at 6 p.m. No. 6 Mascoma hosts No. 11 Fall Mountain in New Hampshire Division III boys soccer at 3 p.m. No. 3 Sunapee hosts No. 14 Lin-Wood in New Hampshire Division IV boys soccer played at Proctor Academy at 6:15 p.m. No. 4 Vergennes hosts No. 13 Bellows Falls in Vermont Division III boys soccer at 3 p.m. No. 8 hosts No. 9 Nute in New Hampshire Division III volleyball at 6 p.m.
NEWPORT, NH
Golf
Golf
Sports
Sports
The Eagle Times

GMUHS drops mascot, keeps name

CHESTER, Vt. — The Green Mountain Unified School District board voted 7-2 on Thursday to eliminate the Green Mountain Union High School mascot, specifically the Indian head iconography, but still retain the name “Chieftains” for their sports teams. The two “no” votes were both Cavendish representatives. A week earlier, a...
CHESTER, VT
The Eagle Times

Geisler, Rutland boys repeat in SVL

WESTMINSTER, Vt. — The Southern Vermont League A Division boys championship is staying in Rutland. The Ravens defended their crown, winning Tuesday’s league championship meet held at Bellows Falls Union High School. Rutland’s 28 points bested second-place Woodstock, who had 40. Other scoring teams were Burr and Burton with 89...
WESTMINSTER, VT
The Eagle Times

Stevens headed to Final Four

GILFORD — After being down 3-1 at the half, the Stevens Cardinals field hockey team came roaring back with 3 unanswered goals including the winner from Chel Girard midway into overtime to advance to the New Hampshire division 3 semi-finals with an exciting 4-3 win. “This team just amazes me,”...
GILFORD, NH
The Eagle Times

Sitting Here Wondering: Springfield scores big upset

Greg Balch’s Windsor Yellow Jackets and Bob Lockerby’s Bellows Falls Terriers put their final regular season opponents away with road victories 42-13 and 49-7 respectively last weekend to complete their 2021 schedule with an undefeated record at 8-0. Springfield pulled off the surprise of the week, pushing aside their latest injuries, shuffling many of their most important positions and shocking Otter Valley and the Division III ranks with a 20-6 triumph Saturday night.
SPRINGFIELD, NH
The Eagle Times

Bellows Falls field hockey stays perfect

After a scoreless first quarter, Bellows Falls’ Grace Wilkinson slipped a beautiful cross to Grace Bazin who sent it past the goalie for our first goal of the game. Just a bit over a minute later on another corner play, Jules McDermid sent a rocket past the goalie. And 46 seconds later McDermid sent a cross into the circle that Sadie Scott connected with for the third Terrier goal in less than two minutes.
EDUCATION
The Eagle Times

Windsor looks to three-peat

WINDSOR, Vt. — Bragging rights for the SVL-B division will head to Otter Valley after the Otters brought their “A” game to Windsor on Saturday morning and headed home with a 2-0 win but the Yellow Jackets have a bigger prize on their minds. “This was the kind of game...
WINDSOR, VT
The Eagle Times

Newport remains perfect with 52-30 win

NEWPORT — The Newport football team was all business as they took on the Mascoma Royals on a crisp fall day at Marlyn Field in Newport on Saturday and exploded for early scores to remain a perfect 6-0 with one game remaining in the regular season. The points came early...
NEWPORT, NH
The Eagle Times

Birth Announcements: Week of October 16, 2021

Gabrielle Rose Marshall & Christopher David Wamsley of Claremont announce the birth of their son, Patrick James Wamsley-Marshall, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Patrick is also welcomed into this world by sibling Callie-Ann Marshall, grandparents Ami Marshall & Dennis Marshall of Claremont, Clark Wamsley of Goshen, and Kimberly Phinney of Winchester, as well as great-grandparents Karen Marshall & Dennis Marshall of Rochester, Terri Stewart of Rochester, Richard Simbalist of Effingham, and Joanne Wamsley.
CLAREMONT, NH
The Eagle Times

Green Mountain grabs 2-1 2OT in over Bellows Falls

The Bellows Falls Senior Day game was a display of a stubborn Terriers team that just wouldn’t go away. Carolyn Hamilton’s Green Mountain girls soccer team was able to grab a goal in the first half past senior Goalie Corina Mitchell as that single goal would carry into the second half.
SOCCER
The Eagle Times

Gay leads Fall Mountain past Franklin, 36-0

LANGDON — The Wildcats took care of business on Friday by dismantling Franklin 36-0 with Quinn Healy finishing things off with a run that had the defense headed for the hills. “This was a game we earned,” said Fall Mountain head coach Orion Binney as the Wildcats control their own...
LANGDON, NH

