Local golfers receive recognition

The Lakers traveled to Wilton on Monday hoping to keep the No. 1 seed for the tournament but it was not be. Wilton scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute. The Lakers worked hard to tie it up but could not find the net. They kept the Lakers on their heels although Sunapee seemed to control most of the play but just couldn’t plant one in the net with a 1-0 loss.

WILTON, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO