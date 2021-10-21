Local golfers receive recognition

Gabrielle Rose Marshall & Christopher David Wamsley of Claremont announce the birth of their son, Patrick James Wamsley-Marshall, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Patrick is also welcomed into this world by sibling Callie-Ann Marshall, grandparents Ami Marshall & Dennis Marshall of Claremont, Clark Wamsley of Goshen, and Kimberly Phinney of Winchester, as well as great-grandparents Karen Marshall & Dennis Marshall of Rochester, Terri Stewart of Rochester, Richard Simbalist of Effingham, and Joanne Wamsley.
