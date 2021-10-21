Can New Variants of the Coronavirus Keep Emerging?

Coronavirus cases are going down in some parts of the country but there is far too much "human wood" for COVID-19 to burn, warns Michael Osterholm, the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "I think we forget about the fact of just what damage this virus has done with over the 700,000 deaths that have occurred, 1 out of every 500 Americans has died from this virus. That's amazing when we look at the fact that there are now over 140,000 kids in this country who have been orphaned, or whose sole caregiver has died, because of COVID-19. I think, you know, you start to get a sense of the impact. And so we've got a ways to go yet, but we never should ever, ever, ever count this virus out," he told MPR News. Read on for 6 life-saving pieces of advice he shared with the network—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO