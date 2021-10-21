The Johnstown Flood wiped out an entire town in minutes

The American chestnut tree was once called “the redwood of the East” because of how huge it could grow. It was an amazing food source: each fall, the tree would drop an unbelievable bounty of tasty and nutritious nuts — feeding wildlife, livestock and people. The tree was wiped out a century ago by blight, but the American chestnut can still be found clinging to life in forests around D.C. and across the eastern U.S. It could make a comeback, thanks to modern science and a highly committed cadre of chestnut aficionados, including dozens of locals who volunteer their time and land in an attempt to bring the tree back from the brink of extinction.

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO