Now that they’re divisional opponents again, the stakes between Friday’s Clarkdale at Enterprise football game are even higher. Not that they weren’t high already. Separated by just more than 10 miles, Clarkdale and Enterprise were both in the same division when the two schools were in MHSAA Class 2A. After Clarkdale became a 3A school following the 2018 realignment, the two schools kept their annual rivalry game on the schedule, and when Enterprise moved up to 3A following the most recent realignment, the MHSAA once again placed them in the same division.

ENTERPRISE, MS ・ 13 DAYS AGO