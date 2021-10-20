Pineland Farms – Ski Pass Discount

Sitting on a farm in Fairfield, this property is close to nature and includes views of Mt. Mansfield. The property is located between Jay Peak and Smugglers Notch ski resorts. The farm the property is on makes organic grass fed beef for those interested in buying some for the stay or for when they go home.
Winter is rapidly approaching and you know what that means, it is time to go skiing. Hogadon Basin Ski Area is preparing for the upcoming season with the newly added feature of night skiing. We want to send you skiing for free this season, both day AND night. There are...
As consumers move away from highly processed foods and the vulnerabilities of distant supply chains, locally-sourced foods from area growers are increasing in demand. Sarah Schloss, her husband Pat, and their nine kids/farmhands are part of a growing number of small farms filling the ever-increasing desire for locally sourced food.
Arapahoe Basin Becomes First Ski Area to Open Continuously for the 2021-22 Winter Season. The 2021-22 ski season is underway in Colorado with skiers and snowboarders celebrating the opening of Arapahoe Basin this morning. At 8:30 a.m. the Black Mountain Express lift began delivering skiers and riders to the intermediate High Noon trail with an 18-inch base of packed powder.
It's been five years since Mt. Bachelor reported above-average annual snowfall, according to the website On The Snow. Most climate change models predict that winters will be shorter and more unpredictable in the future, which has the potential to lead to a shorter, more unpredictable tourism season in Central Oregon.
Putting out Halloween decorations, buying candy and carving pumpkins are the usual tasks of late October, but that all looks different this year under the hefty dump of early-season snow in the western United States from the parade of storms that marched across the region from late last week into early this week.
Meteorologists from the WDIO Storm Track Weather Team have prepared their predictions for what the winter season could look like this year. With the 30th Anniversary of the Halloween Storm coming up, I am pretty sure we all have our fingers crossed that we never see another storm like that again.
Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.
While Denver has yet to see its first measurable snow of the season, mountain locations have been getting their fair share of winter-like weather. Numerous storms throughout October have left the high mountain peaks coated with snow and that has added up nicely in terms of our early season snowpack.
The struggle is real, but the rewards are great. Welcome to the Ski Moms Fun Podcast a chat for women who love the outdoors and do the hard work of getting families out into the snow to play. Meet Your Hosts. The Ski Moms Fun Podcast is hosted by Sarah...
For starters, how about our West Side Trail Ale – A medium-bodied, seasonable American brown ale with rich chocolate and dark fruit flavors, a smooth mouthfeel thanks to the generous addition of oats, and a dry hoppy finish!. Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company. 20 Bow St. Freeport, ME 04032. 207-869-5357. brickyardhollow.com.
Spring and summer are some of the most popular times for hiking, but there’s something special about autumn and winter hikes. For one thing, many of the trails are less crowded, allowing you to better immerse yourself in nature. But cold weather hikes are not without their challenges; you’ll need to be better prepared for bad weather, both in terms of safety and the gear you bring. One of the most important things to upgrade is your footwear. That means swapping out your warm-weather Tevas for the best hiking boots.
But the best hiking boots aren’t just about function anymore. In...
St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […]
The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff.
For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October.
“That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades Tahoe.
When three feet of snow hit the mountain, what other choice do you have?
“We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October but this was substantial,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky
Spychalsky says it was a quick decision to open this coming...
The free Mountaineer shuttle operating between Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley will offer expanded service for the 2021-22 winter season, partnering with TART Connect between Olympic Valley and Tahoe City on Friday and Saturday evenings. The on-demand shuttle service will operate from Dec. 10 to April 10 daily from 7...
The table below from OnTheSnow shows the snow cover in New England. For each ski resort, you will find the essential information from its snow report: snow depths, open slopes, and lifts, date of the last snowfall, today’s weather. All the information you need to choose the right ski resort for you in New England. Click on the name of a resort to obtain its complete snow report.
DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system will move away from Colorado today after leaving a few inches of fresh snow in the mountains overnight. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday the Loveland Ski Area was reporting a few inches of new accumulation.
Sunday morning, October 24. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)
The next storm is already hitting the West Coast with large waves, high wind, intense rain and heavy mountain snow. This storm is considered a bomb cyclone because of how fast it intensified off the west coast of Washington state overnight. The storm is just one in a series of recent...
SOUTHERN COLORADO, (KRDO)-- Creepy crawlers are making their way across southern Colorado; just in time for Halloween. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared on twitter that this time of year thousands of tarantulas take to dirt roads looking for a mate. Providing quite the spectacle in places like Ignacio. Colorado is home to five different species
The post Fall tarantula migration begins across southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0