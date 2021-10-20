Pineland Farms – Ski Pass Discount

Found just north of Plumbago Mountain in Newry, it's the richest known hard rock lithium deposit in the world. I know you've heard of lithium. It's huge for batteries and is in all sorts of things that run our lives. The Maine Monitor says that this deposit in Maine has major resource potential. We're talking it's a hell of a find. They think there are about 11 million tons of ore worth around $1.5 billion and up to 36 feet in length. Some of the crystals with lithium are the biggest ever found. This was formed three miles underground during the cooling of granite magma, the crystals rose to the surface over hundreds of millions of years as the mountains above them crumbled and eroded. After all that it is now partially exposed, and the deposit has a higher percentage of lithium content by weight than any other in the world. Ka-ching.

