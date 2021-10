The major indexes are lower at midday, but continue to pace toward their third-straight week in the black. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is trading slightly below breakeven, still hovering near its record highs, but now on track to snap its seven-day win streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is around 11 points lower, earlier nabbing a fresh intraday high, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is trading down triple digits, as lackluster earnings reports and new Apple (AAPL) iOS privacy measures drag the sector. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), meanwhile is slightly higher today, though its on track for its third-straight week in the red.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO