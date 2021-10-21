CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

floydct.com
 6 days ago

‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun...

www.floydct.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Hamster Unmasked as Actor and Comedian

A new episode of the hit FOX show also features Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after he hits the stage to perform 'This Little Light of Mine' as Soft Serve. AceShowbiz - In the Wednesday, October 20 episode of "The Masked Singer", Group A performers took to the stage in Halloween Episode. During this week’s "Time Warp" hour, the Bull, the Skunk, the Hamster and the Pepper were joined by the final wildcard contestant, which was revealed to be the Jester. That night also featured Leslie Jordan as the guest panelist after singing "This Little Light of Mine" as Soft Serve.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

The Hamster Is a Real ‘Animal’ Underneath on ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch

The Hamster can get back on his wheel, after he was unmasked and sent home from The Masked Singer. Wednesday night's episode was a time travel trip, with contestants Skunk, Bull, Pepper, Hamster and the wildcard Jester dusting off some old school classics. Hamster look a leftfield turn, performing a...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cannon
AOL Corp

'The Masked Singer' Hamster is infamous 'Saturday Night Live' comic

The Masked Singer judges were shocked Wednesday when, during the Season 6 Group A semifinals, wild-card contestant the Hamster quite smoothly crooned Luis Miguel’s “Sabor a Mí” in Spanish. Judge Robin Thicke called the sweet performance “easily one of the most charming things I’ve seen in my entire life,” and the panel even thought that Marc Anthony or a member of the Iglesias family might be inside that furry, roly-poly costume.
TV & VIDEOS
fox5ny.com

The Hamster reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ will blow you away

LOS ANGELES - The sixth season of "The Masked Singer" continues to throw wild card reveals at the fans — and Wednesday night it came with another memorable reveal. Legendary comedian Rob Schneider was revealed as The Hamster and it turns out he was a real "hamateur." "I always wanted...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Hamster
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer US unveils who was behind Hamster's costume

The Masked Singer spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US has unmasked yet another celebrity, with Hamster the latest star to leave the competition. We hope they stored plenty of food in their cheeks to take home. Hamster was eliminated in yesterday's (October 20) episode, failing to impress audiences over their...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Why Adam Sandler And Other SNL Vets Probably Wouldn't Be On The Masked Singer, According To The Hamster

Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!. Another contestant has been eliminated and unmasked on The Masked Singer's sixth season. It was the Hamster who sang his swan song during this week’s time-travel-themed episode, and he was revealed to be none other than Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, Rob Schneider. Ever since Schneider’s gig on Saturday Night Live, he’s remained close to comedians and actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade, not to mention Kevin James, so would any of them follow in their friend’s footsteps? Schneider recently gave his thoughts on the possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Lil' Kim Says Nick Cannon Is Now Her Manager

The rapper revealed her current connection to Cannon in Complex's interview series "Hiking With Rappers," for which she joined host King Keraun on some Los Angeles trails, but spent more time chatting about her career in a golf cart. Lil' Kim at first insisted she jogs five miles and takes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
featureweekly.com

‘The Masked Singer’: Discloses identity of the Hamster, Here’s the star behind the mask

“The Masked Singer” cut one more competitor from its Season 6 lineup on Wednesday’s episode, uncovering the identity of the Hamster contestant before the hour’s over. However, before watchers took in Hamster’s secret identity, he and the other leftover Group A contestants — Skunk, Pepper and Bull — alongside beginner Wildcard Jester, all performed for have Nick Cannon and “Masked Singer” judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Leslie Jordan.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Calls Nick Cannon "One Of My Best Friends," Reveals He's Her Manager

It seems obvious that hiking isn't one of Lil Kim's favorite pastimes. The legendary rapper was recently featured on Complex's Hiking with Rappers, and Kim joined King Keraun for a walk up the side of a mountain as they spoke about someone her most iconic moments. Lil Kim discussed her iconic red carpet looks that have set trends throughout her career, and she hilariously delivered commentary on why hiking isn't on her to-do list.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy