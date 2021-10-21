‘The Masked Singer’s Hamster on Having Fun Making Nick Cannon Uncomfortable

Spoilers ahead for this week’s episode of The Masked Singer. Read at your own risk!. Another contestant has been eliminated and unmasked on The Masked Singer's sixth season. It was the Hamster who sang his swan song during this week’s time-travel-themed episode, and he was revealed to be none other than Emmy-nominated comedian and actor, Rob Schneider. Ever since Schneider’s gig on Saturday Night Live, he’s remained close to comedians and actors Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and David Spade, not to mention Kevin James, so would any of them follow in their friend’s footsteps? Schneider recently gave his thoughts on the possibility.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO