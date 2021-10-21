Market reports uptick in attendance

HIGH POINT — High Point Market organizers said they were pleased with attendance at the fall trade show, which officially ended its five-day run Wednesday.

The number of representatives from the home furnishings industry was up about 5% over spring Market in June, estimated Tom Conley, the president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority.

This would put attendance within about 17% of fall 2019 Market, which was the last trade show before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market attendance dropped about 60% in October 2020, the first trade show after the pandemic began, but rebounded in June.

“Given the fact that we’re still in COVID and our baseline is October of 2019, which was our best Market ever, in terms of pre-COVID numbers, we’re clearly below that,” Conley said. “Part of it’s international. Part of it’s just people unwilling to travel. But we’re still picking up over June. That’s a good thing, as far as I’m concerned. Everything’s moving in the right direction.”

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, organizers brought back more regular features such as educational and social events to the Market district this time.

They also brought Market transportation services in-house instead of contracting them out, as they’ve historically done.

Conley said the vendor that had been used got purchased by another company that wanted to raise its prices. The market authority opted to hire additional staff to operate the transportation system of 87 buses, shuttle vans and other vehicles.

Conley said this new system worked well and will be a net savings for the market authority compared to what it cost to contract out the service.

“We’re going to suffer through a little bit of a learning curve here, but I think, for the first time, we did a better-than-average job,” he said. “I think some of the savings we are able to accumulate will allow us to invest in new technology that will improve the buyer experience, and that’s what it’s all about for us.”

One letdown, he said, was the turnout from the general public Friday night at the concert the market authority put on at Truist Point stadium featuring the musical group Fitz and the Tantrums.

Market concerts have historically been closed to the public, but organizers tried a new approach with this one to try to connect Market to a wider audience. Conley said all of the free tickets to the concert that were made available to local residents online were claimed.

“I don’t know what the final numbers are, but let’s just say the majority of the people that had the free tickets failed to show up, and that was a real disappointment to us,” he said. “Because, quite frankly, it was an effort to reach out to the community, to thank the community for all their support over the years and to hopefully create a better and lasting bond between the Market and the community. It was a hell of a show. The people that were there loved it, and that’s why we gave the tickets out free. The weather was perfect. Everything was perfect. So I don’t know why they didn’t show up. But that was probably the single biggest disappointment.”

Conley said the stadium was a great venue and great to work with, but the cost of putting on the concert was a “huge expense for us.”

Visit High Point put up $90,000 to help book the band, and High Point University contributed $7,500. There are no more Market concerts planned at the stadium at this point.

“As far as the market authority doing something over there, there’s nothing in our plans short-term, that’s for sure,” he said.

