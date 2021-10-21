The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va, (WDVM) — Jefferson County in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle got the week off to an exciting start with a ribbon-cutting for its new visitors center. In the Mountain State’s fastest-growing region, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R – W.Va.) says the new visitors center can raise the bar for all of West […]
Two recent letters to the editor, opposing the slate of Jaime Kinder for mayor and Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for city council, show a profound disrespect for most Meadville voters. Harold Tubbs (Oct. 14) attacks Kinder for serious financial and business issues. Tubbs carefully doesn't say that she's ever...
In the city elections, Jaime Kinder for mayor and Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for city council stand out for supporting a common-sense solution for Meadville’s rental-housing problems. Anyone who is paying attention can see that there are neighborhoods with several rental properties that are in bad shape. More than half of Meadville’s households rent, so this is a big problem for them; and neglected rental properties also hurt quality of life and property values for all neighbors.
Someone has suggested that in order for Meadville to make any progress we should elect people who have not previously served on the council or as mayor. Another way of saying that progress can only be achieved by electing people who will learn on the job. As we know, this can be a hit-or-miss proposition. To equate stagnation with experience is absurd. It's experience that keeps all of us from returning to the stone age.
The Borough of Edinboro Zoning Hearing Board will conduct a hearing on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers of the Edinboro Municipal Building located at 124 Meadville Street, Edinboro, PA to consider the following appeal:. Appeal: William & Kathleen Sibbald, Property Owners, 118 Hickory St,...
CONNEAUT LAKE — What to do about repairs to some of the new docks at Fireman's Beach was the topic of a lengthy discussion at last week's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council. Two month ago the damage was brought to council's attention and the Conneaut Lake Community Development Committee...
I continue to be surprised at the involvement of Armendia Dixon in the improvement of the community. She is truly a treasure, one to be admired and emulated.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A proposal to sell water which would be used for a proposed housing development in the Aldina Drive area was discussed at length at the recent meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council. Council member Bill Eldridge quoted an article from the Tribune in which it was indicated...
EAST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — The township will hold trunk-or-treating instead of trick-or-treating for Halloween this year. The event will be held Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Atlantic at the Fallowfield Fire and Rescue fire hall and at Odd Fellows Hall. All residents are welcome to come and...
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — One of the long-term goals of the Placemaking steering committee for Cambridge Springs Borough is to add cottages in the area or to have short-term rental properties, such as Airbnb’s, for visitors and tourists. Cambridge Springs Borough Council had asked its solicitor, Alan Shaddinger, to look into...
Crawford County Fair Board meets Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville. Members are expected to act on prospective nominations to fill two seats on the board — one each from the east and west regions.
Kerstin Ams was introduced as the new Meadville Market House manager Wednesday at a meeting of the Market Authority, the board that oversees the historic structure. Ams fills the vacancy left by the departure of Alice Sjolander, who resigned in mid-September after overseeing market operations since 2005. Market Authority Chairman...
CONNEAUT LAKE — Action on a new dock rental contract for Fireman's Beach has been tabled. The decision at last week's meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council was made after discussion of proposed changes to the contract. Members decided to wait until more information on repairs to some of the...
PENNCREST School District’s motto is “empowering life-long learners” but is the district committed to acting on that slogan? Dictionary.com defines life-long learning as the provision or use of both formal and informal learning opportunities throughout people's lives in order to foster the continuous development and improvement of the knowledge and skills needed for employment and personal fulfillment.
The Beaver Township Supervisors monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday November 9, 2021 has been rescheduled for Tuesday November 16, 2021 at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Beaver Township building located at 3298 Parker Road, Springboro PA 16435. 10/22/21.
The Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit, 252 Waterford Street, Edinboro, PA 16412, will hold the following meetings on Wednesday, October 27, 2021:. - Committee of the Whole – Begins at 5:25 p.m. – In-person and Zoom. - Regular Board Meeting – Begins at 5:45 pm – In-person and Zoom. Interested parties...
The Cambridge Area Joint Authority has rescheduled their monthly meeting for Monday, November 1, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Cambridge Springs Borough Office, 161 Carringer Street. 10/22/21.
