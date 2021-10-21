Someone has suggested that in order for Meadville to make any progress we should elect people who have not previously served on the council or as mayor. Another way of saying that progress can only be achieved by electing people who will learn on the job. As we know, this can be a hit-or-miss proposition. To equate stagnation with experience is absurd. It's experience that keeps all of us from returning to the stone age.

MEADVILLE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO