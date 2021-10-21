CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why helping people pay rent can fight the pandemic

Cover picture for the articleErica Cuellar's dad wasn't worried, even if she was. It was still the early days of the coronavirus pandemic — March 2020 — and Cuellar and her husband were becoming anxious about whether they could afford the $1,200 rent for their house in Houston. She'd lost her job as a home...

Real Simple

How to Get Federal Help to Pay Your Rent

It's tempting to think that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us and that it's time to move on. We've been asked to be patient and responsible for such a long time already—putting off holidays, celebrations, and the simple pleasures of daily life in the name of public safety. In fairness, there is some reason to be hopeful. Rising job numbers, a stronger (if still struggling) economy, various industries striving to stay afloat—all of these are legitimate reasons for optimism.
New program to help pay the rent

Low-income Escambia Countians — including Pensacola residents — who are facing pandemic-related difficulties paying the rent can get assistance from a new local program. “It is for renters who need assistance with overdue rent and utility bills,” said Clara Long, who oversees the Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance Program — ERAP for short. “Due to some type of COVID impact that caused them to get behind on their rental bills as well.”
fox5ny.com

NYC rents skyrocket as pandemic wanes

NEW YORK - The idea of renting an apartment for cheap in New York City may be impossible for many people, according to a new report. According to a new report by ApartmentGuide.com, while the city's infamously high rents had plummeted during the worst of the pandemic, as the nation slowly makes its way out of the pandemic rent prices across the city have spiked.
kfornow.com

Governor Loosens Regulations On Medical Professionals To Help Fight Pandemic

LINCOLN, NE (October 14, 2021) – Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order loosening regulations on medical professionals. The purpose of the order, according to the Governor’s office, is to make it easier to fill the openings on medical staffs around the state during the pandemic. The order waives...
The Independent

How you can help children in the UK battling poverty and the pandemic

The first years of a child’s life are the foundations on which their future is built. Confidence, resilience, a hunger to learn and an understanding of their place in the world are all vital emotional building blocks, carefully nurtured during the early stages of a young person’s life to form a strong, solid basis for their development and wellbeing.
The Independent

Billionaire investor says Biden should pay people to go back to work after five million quit during pandemic

Billionaire investor Barry Stenlicht says that the reduced US workforce after the Covid-19 pandemic is crippling the economic recovery as five million people are still missing from payroll figures.The founder of Starwood Capital Group, which operates hotels among its various business lines, told CNBC’s Squawk Box that he believes that the federal government should pay people to go back to work rather than stay at home.“The whole service economy is in a crisis, whether it’s a restaurant, a pizzeria, a laundromat, a small shop. Amazon can raise wages, no problem,” he said, adding that small businesses cannot.He acknowledged that...
CBS Boston

Bill Would Give Up To $2,000 Bonuses To Essential Workers Who Worked In-Person During Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts House is out with a plan for how to spend billions in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, the State House News Service reported Monday. And one of the proposals inside the package calls for giving a bonus to essential workers who worked in-person throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The bill, if signed into law, would create a “premium pay program” that would “provide direct financial support to essential workers, in an amount of not less than $500 and not more than $2,000 for each eligible essential workers.” Guidelines for eligible essential workers have yet to...
WEAR

Escambia County offering funds to help citizens pay rent, utilities

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County is using over $17 million to fund its new Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This program is designed to help renters in Escambia County who are struggling to pay their rent or utilities after experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic. Renters are eligible to...
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
Shropshire Star

‘Internet memes can help us deal with stresses of global pandemic’

Viewing just three memes can help people cope, according to research. Internet memes are meant to be humorous but they may also have another positive effect – helping us cope with pandemic stress, according to a new study. Researchers presented 784 people with various largely unaltered meme images alongside different...
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
b93radio.com

RENT SMART PROGRAM CAN HELP TENANTS

Many feared that the end of the federal ban on evictions would threaten to make many renters homeless. A surge in evictions didn’t happen, but it’s something still on the minds of many who rent. A free program offered by Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan (CCCS) can help renters...
