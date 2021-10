Ikea appears to be expanding its range of smart speaker lamps, according to an FCC filing first reported on by The Verge. According to the Sunday filing, the device would be an update to its existing Vappeby Bluetooth speaker, integrating a 2700K bulb so that it also functions as a lamp. The user manual noted in the filing indicates that the device will also feature Spotify Tap, which allows listeners to return to a listening session at the tap of a button. The feature already exists in several headphones and earbuds from companies like Samsung, Microsoft, Bose, Skullcandy and Jabra.

