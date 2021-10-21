Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Demi-fiend 1/1 Scale Bust Figure Pictures, Information Released

Atlus have revealed more about upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V, including launch DLC featuring new demon bosses to beat and unlock. As previously reported, the plot centers around a Japanese teenager entering another world where God is dead; and a new being promises the world can be reborn from the old. The main character fuses with a mysterious man to become Nahobino, something that is considered forbidden, and begins their rampage across this new world.

