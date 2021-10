PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - In partnership with Dramatic Results, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) and Calvert Library have been selected to receive over $1.5 million in funding through the Assistance for Arts Education (AAE). This funding is for the first year which runs through September 30, 2022. The grant is expected to be renewed for four subsequent years. Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Gifted & Advanced Learning and Ms. Beverly Izzi, Youth Services Coordinator of Calvert Library worked with Dramatic Results to develop this extensive grant. The two Calvert entities, working as one ecosystem, will serve as a demonstration site for the STEAM Ecosystem Expansion Demonstration (SEED) Project.

7 DAYS AGO