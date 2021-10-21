CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Crowell & Moring Receives 2021 Qatar Practical Guidance Award by LexisNexis Middle East

 5 days ago

Award coincides with first year anniversary of the office opening in Qatar. Doha – October 21, 2021: Crowell & Moring has been awarded the “2021 Qatar Practical Guidance Award” by LexisNexis Middle East, an award which recognizes editorial contributions to Lexis® Middle East publications ranging from books to magazines and journals,...

breakingtravelnews.com

World Travel Awards honours Middle East winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Middle East 2021 winners to coincide with its Middle East Winners Day. Dubai, currently flourishing in the spotlight as host of Expo 2020, was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination,’ while...
TRAVEL
The State-Journal

Top Influencer Marketing Platform in UAE and Middle East

(image source: https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/hand-drawn-illustration-people-with-smartphone-marketing_15635328.htm#page=1&query=influencer&position=7&from_view=search ) Grynow is the best influencer marketing agency in Dubai, UAE, middle east and gulf region. Since their establishment, the company has worked with thousands of brands and opinion leaders and shares strong bonds with each of them. They understand that every brand has specific needs, which they reflect in their unique campaign strategies for each client.
WORLD
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
The Independent

US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority. “The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored. It represents the...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say. On Monday security forces detained civilian leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who have shared power with the military following the ouster of the autocratic president Field Marshal Omar al-Bashir more than two years ago. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the cabinet, as well as the ruling Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures which he has led since August 2019. The Council was supposed to pave the way for full civilian rule.
WORLD
TheConversationAU

China is accused of exporting authoritarian technology. But the west has done so, too, more covertly

China’s 5G technology has now been banned in many countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the US and many in the European Union. In 2019, a NATO Cyber Defence Centre report identified Huawei’s 5G technology as a security risk. Since September, telecommunications providers in the US have been able to apply for compensation through a US$1.9 billion program designed to “rip and replace” Huawei and ZTE equipment, due to perceived risks to national security. But fears over China’s attempts to export its digital and surveillance technologies go far beyond just Huawei and 5G. China has been accused of exporting “digital authoritarianism” and spreading...
CHINA
AFP

Uncertainties weigh on Turkey's ties with West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday walked back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala. But the week-long standoff underscored the growing uncertainty underpinning Turkey's relations with its closest allies 19 years into Erdogan's dominant rule. AFP looks at some of the factors at play in Turkey's latest row with some of its most important trading partners.
CHARITIES
AFP

Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday backed down from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail without a conviction for four years.
WORLD
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Saudi pledges more than $1 bn in climate initiatives

Saudi Arabia pledged more than $1 billion for new environmental initiatives on Monday, as the world's top oil exporter took further steps to bolster its green credentials ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit. Two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman announced two initiatives to fund the "circular carbon economy" and provide "clean fuel" to help feed 750 million people worldwide. The projects were targeted to cost 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion). Saudi Arabia will contribute 15 percent and seek the remainder from regional funds and other countries, Prince Mohammed said. "Today we are initiating a green era for the area, believing that these changes are not only for the environment but also for the economy and security," he told heads of state and other senior officials at the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Damascus bookshops disappear as crisis hits culture

The Damascus bookshops and publishing houses that once stood as beacons of Syria's intellectual life are being replaced with shoe shops and money changers, as culture falls casualty to crisis. A money exchange office has replaced the Maysalun bookshop which was open for four decades.
MIDDLE EAST

