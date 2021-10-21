Bytemarks Cafe: Blue Startups and Demo Day

Honestly, I thought the matter had been settled: that the parade of restaurants rolling through the corner shack at 25th and Market Street had come to an end. Following half a dozen ill-fated concepts in ten years, Sister Ray’s moved in and kept it simple, offering burgers, hot dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, and my late night favorite, chili cheese fries. It felt like a good fit for what had become a cursed Sherman Heights location, and might have made it two years — longer than its predecessors — if not for the pandemic.

