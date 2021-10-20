Netflix (NFLX) Posts Third Quarter Results; Asia-Pacific Region Spearheads Better-Than-Expected New Subscriber Growth

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Oct. 19, Netflix (NFLX) released its third-quarter financial report for company shareholders. Third-quarter 2021 revenue clocked in at $7.48 billion, in line with expected results. Pre-market this morning, NFLX shares declined 1.84% in price. Asia-Pacific Region Spearheads New Subscriber Growth. According to Netflix, the Asia-Pacific region spearheaded new...

Netflix posted sharply higher third-quarter earnings Tuesday thanks to a stronger slate of titles, including “Squid Game,” the dystopian survival drama from South Korea that the company says became its biggest-ever TV show. The company has ramped up production, rebounding from pandemic-induced delays in the first half of the year....
Currently, Netflix (#NFLX) is the world’s largest US media service provider with a capitalization of $282.36 bln, whose core business is its paid subscription media streaming service, which offers online streaming of a library of movies and television shows, including those produced in-house. Netflix operates in more than 190 countries and has a total of approximately 213.3 million subscribers worldwide. Netflix is scheduled to release Q3 2021 earnings results on October 19, after the market close. The report is for the end of fiscal quarter September 2021 and expectations are positive due to the launch of a series that has broken Netflix’s viewing records.
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global said Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is likely to see a slowdown in subscriber growth post-pandemic. The market might consolidate as it’s still very "fragmented” with several subscriptions, she said. However, Sanchez mentioned she was positive on the streaming giant’s recent bets...
Netflix beat forecasts for subscriber growth — its own as well as Wall Street’s — in the third quarter, adding 4.38 million to reach nearly 214 million worldwide. Revenue matched estimates for the period ending September 30, rising 16% year-over-year to $7.48 billion. On the bottom line, the company demolished earnings per share estimates. After forecasting $2.55, and with the Street bar set at a similar level, the company posted $3.19. (The near-doubling from $1.74 in the year-ago quarter was due in part to a $136 million non-cash gain related to the revised valuation of Euro debt.) “After a lighter-than-normal content slate...
Netflix added 4.4 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2021 for a total of 214 million paid subscribers, topping the company’s modest projections set last quarter for a net subscriber add of 3.5 million. The Asia-Pacific region proved to be the largest contributor to Netflix’s subscriber growth, with the region accounting for more than half, or 2.2 million, of the quarter’s net subscriber adds, according to a shareholder letter released on Tuesday. Europe, the Middle East and Africa contributed 1.8 million subscribers for the quarter. In Latin America, Netflix added around 300,000, while U.S./Canada accounted for roughly 70,000 new...
LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its third-quarter 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q3'21 financial results and letter to shareholders. A video interview with Netflix co-CEO...
