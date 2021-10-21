CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors (GM) calls more active than puts

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Snap (SNAP) call put ratio 1.5 calls to 1 put after lowering guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) 30-day option implied volatility is at 61; compared to its 52-week range of 43 to 119 after lowering guidance. Call put ratio 1.5 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on November calls

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) November call option implied volatility is at 44, December is at 41; compared to its 52-week range of 36 to 50 into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell. Call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on November calls.
STOCKS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark GM Protections For Extended Warranty Contracts

General Motors has filed to trademark GM Protections, GM Authority has uncovered. The filing will likely be used for a new extended warranty / maintenance effort. Filed on October 13th, 2021 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97072116. Under the Goods and Services category, two listings appear, including “Providing extended warranty contracts for motor vehicles,” and “Automobile maintenance and repair services.”
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Levi (LEVI) call put ratio 1 call to 7.3 puts

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Levi (NYSE: LEVI) 30-day option implied volatility is at 35; compared to its 52-week range of 33 to 67. Call put ratio 1 call to 7.3 puts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ExxonMobil (XOM) call put ratio 3 calls to 1 put

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) 30-day option implied volatility is at 31; compared to its 52-week range of 25 to 53. Call put ratio 3 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Taiwan Semi (TSM) call put ratio 2.3 calls to 1 put into quarter results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Taiwan Semi (NYSE: TSM) October call option implied volatility is at 58, November is at 28; compared to its 52-week range of 23 to 51 into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on October 14. Call put ratio 2.3 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GM (GM) to Expand Access to EV Charging with More than 40,000 Community-Based Charging Stations and New Smart EV Supply Equipment

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, General Motors (NYSE: GM) announced a new community charging program to install up to 40,000 Level 2 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, including in underserved, rural and urban communities where charger access is limited. This initiative, which begins in 2022, is part of GM's recently announced commitment to invest nearly $750 million to expand home, workplace and public charging infrastructure through its Ultium Charge 360 ecosystem.
CARS
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Coty (COTY) Stock Soars as Deutsche Bank Upgrades to Buy Amid Recent Selloff

Shares of Coty (NYSE: COTY) are up over 4% in pre-open Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alphabet (GOOG) call put ratio 1 call to 1.7 puts

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) 30-day option implied volatility is at 27; compared to its 52-week range of 18 to 45 into expected release of quarter results on October 26. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.7 puts.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) call put ratio 4 calls to 1 put

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) 30-day option implied volatility is at 42; compared to its 52-week range 34 to 67. Call put ratio 4 calls to 1 put.
MARKETS
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE

