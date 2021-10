This past week, the Broncs swim and dive team competed in two meets as the girls began the home stretch of their 2021 schedule. The week of swimming began with the Black and Orange Dual, an intrasquad meet that split the Broncs swimmers into two teams competing against each other, while having the ability to receive on-the-spot instruction from the coaching staff. In a change of format, the seniors got to act as coaches for the afternoon and the coaches became the officials.

