The Cleveland Cavaliers’ lost their first game for the 2021-22 season. But they shouldn’t feel too bad about it. In a 132-121 loss, the Cavs could have played better. There were multiple runs by Memphis — often fueled by Ja Morant, who had a game-high 37 points — that pushed Cleveland’s deficit to double-digits. There were some missed opportunities near the rim and the 17-rebound disadvantage that the Grizzlies used to jump start their own offense.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO