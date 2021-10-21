Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

OCTOBER 20, 2021 - 7:00 P.M. A. CASE NO. 07/21/2021-2: Request for a variance from LZO 4.3.3.B to reduce the required 33% green landscaping area to 11% with the addition of an 8 ft x 12 ft extension to the existing patio, 103 Nashua Road, Map 6 Lot 35-17, Zoned C-I, Rivard Pizza, LLC (Owner) and Renegades Pub North (Applicant) - continued from the September 15, 2021 meeting,B. CASE NO. 07/21/2021-3: Request for a variance from LZO 4.3.3.A.1 to encroach 32.2 feet into the 60 foot front setback for the addition roll up/down plastic barriers on an existing patio, 103 Nashua Road, Map 6 Lot 35-17, Zoned C-I, Rivard Pizza, LLC (Owner) and Renegades Pub North (Applicant) - continued from the September 15, 2021 meeting.
