It seems interesting that with baseball being a part of the Boone family for generations, Aaron's son would turn to soccer, but there's a good reason. Baseball has definitely been an integral part of the Aaron Boone family for years. The Yankee Manager's grandfather Ray Boone started the family baseball tradition when he made the bigs right after World War 2, then Ray's son Bob had a pretty decent MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies where he was a 4-time all star and world champion, and Bob's two sons Aaron and Brett both had successful runs with a few different teams.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO