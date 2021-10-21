LIVESTOCK TRUCK DRIVER NEEDED

We’re hiring for two full-time Laborer / Truck Drivers in our Highway and Utilities Division. Work includes laboring and operating dump trucks, loaders, backhoes, and other equipment involving the construction, repair, cleaning, and maintenance of City of Concord streets, sidewalks, drainage, water and sewer systems. Availability after-hours for emergencies is critical with overtime required. Performs other related duties as assigned, including winter snow plowing. A CDL-B with air brake endorsement is required or must be able to obtain within 6 months of hire. Comprehensive benefits package offered. Starting hourly pay is between $18.14 and $21.59, depending on qualifications, with $26.28 being the top of the pay scale. Position opened until filled with a first review of applicants on October 26. Apply and find more information at: https://bit.ly/laborertruckdriver21.
Comments / 0