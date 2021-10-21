LIVESTOCK TRUCK DRIVER NEEDED

Hightstown Borough, Mercer County. Immediate opening to operate an automated residential solid waste truck and perform various maintenance duties as assigned. Must be responsible and detail oriented, have the ability to follow oral and written direction and perform various manual and laboring work; must be knowledgeable in the operation of various tools and mechanical equipment. Must be able to operate an automated residential solid waste truck and have a valid Class B CDL with air brakes endorsement as verified by a current MVR/driver abstract, must meet all qualifications as defined under DOT regulation 49 CFR 383.51. Equivalent of high school diploma or G.E.D. certification required. Salary Range $16 – $35 per hour. Applications are available on the Borough website at www.hightstownborough.com. Please mail or e-mail your resume or application to the attention of the Borough Clerk (priggio@hightstownborough.com) All applications/resumes are due by November 30, 2021. No phone calls please. Hightstown Borough is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

JOBS ・ 4 DAYS AGO