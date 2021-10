The Hearts Alive Village Adoptable Dog of the Week is cute, a good copilot, not a fan of other dogs… and that’s about all we know about him. Lamar is shrouded in mystery. We picked this 6-year-old pit up from the animal shelter to give him a new leash on life. He’s been appreciative of our staff at the ReTreat and has pretty good manners. It’s time for him to find a family of his own that will get to know this sweet boy and let his personality shine through. He’ll need to be the only dog in the home and has not yet been tested with cats or kids. If you’d like to meet this mysterious fellow, fill out an app on our website and we’ll be in touch. https://www.shelterluv.com/publish_animal/hav-a-5801.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO