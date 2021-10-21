NHS Taps Into AI To End Racial Inequality In Healthcare

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 – In a paper published online in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, experts from the UK and US are calling for artificial intelligence to be applied to advancing research and developing new therapies to meet the growing global demand for hearing care. In its latest report on deafness and hearing loss, WHO projects that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people will experience some degree of hearing loss, with 700 million requiring rehabilitation. The majority of those affected do not receive treatment and for those who do, the care is inadequate. “Hearing loss is a huge problem and we believe that AI can provide the solution,” says senior author Fan-Gang Zeng, otolaryngology professor in the UCI School of Medicine and director of the Center for Hearing Research. “There’s an urgent need to leverage existing technologies and develop new AI tools to improve the diagnosis and treatment of many common conditions and more effectively deliver hearing care worldwide.”

IRVINE, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO