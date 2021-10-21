CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS Taps Into AI To End Racial Inequality In Healthcare

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImage ID 70480138 © via Marbury67 | Dreamstime.com. UK’s Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, has just approved a new series of initiatives that will use artificial intelligence to tackle racial inequalities in the NHS healthcare system. The plans, which will see new standards being set for healthcare data inclusivity, hopes...

designtaxi.com

cancernetwork.com

Examining Social Inequity and Racial Disparities in T-Cell Lymphoma

As treatment for T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas continues to expand, disparities and inequities continue to grow for those within certain racial groups and of a certain socioeconomic status. Although the armamentarium of treatments for T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas has grown, disparities have increased within certain racial groups, leading to issues of accessibility,...
HEALTH
Newswise

UCI otolaryngology professor and other experts say AI can transform hearing healthcare and research

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 – In a paper published online in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence, experts from the UK and US are calling for artificial intelligence to be applied to advancing research and developing new therapies to meet the growing global demand for hearing care. In its latest report on deafness and hearing loss, WHO projects that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people will experience some degree of hearing loss, with 700 million requiring rehabilitation. The majority of those affected do not receive treatment and for those who do, the care is inadequate. “Hearing loss is a huge problem and we believe that AI can provide the solution,” says senior author Fan-Gang Zeng, otolaryngology professor in the UCI School of Medicine and director of the Center for Hearing Research. “There’s an urgent need to leverage existing technologies and develop new AI tools to improve the diagnosis and treatment of many common conditions and more effectively deliver hearing care worldwide.”
IRVINE, CA
lasentinel.net

To Reduce Health and Racial Inequities, Prioritize Authentic Community Collaboration

The U.S. recently reached another devastating milestone in its fight against COVID-19 – one in 500 Americans have died from coronavirus.[1] Certain communities have been hit harder, with a glaring gap in cases and outcomes among different racial and ethnic groups. Despite representing a smaller subset of the U.S.’s total population, data on the COVID-19 death rate reveal the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 deaths among Hispanic/Latino and Black Americans.[2] This points to a startling issue in our healthcare system: the prevalence of health disparities across diverse populations, which the pandemic has further exacerbated.
EDUCATION
targetedonc.com

Racial Disparities Persist Among Women With Endometrial Cancers in Equal-Access Healthcare Systems

Despite researchers compiling data from an equal-access system and adjusting for age, diagnosis period, tumor stage, tumor histology/grade, and whether the patient had adjuvant treatment, the overall survival disparity between Black and White women with endometrial cancer persisted. While looking at data from an equal-access healthcare system, researchers saw continuing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Sunak must fund mental health system to tackle racial inequalities, psychiatrists warn

Ministers will struggle to deliver much-needed reforms to the Mental Health Act, including the tackling of racial disparities, unless the Chancellor invests in the psychiatric workforce in next week’s Spending Review, warns the Royal College of Psychiatrists.The Mental Health Act allows people to be detained in a mental health hospital if they are very mentally unwell and are a risk to themselves or others. Black people are four times more likely to be detained than their white counterparts, with white people the least likely ethnic group to be detained under the Act.The Government has proposed welcome changes to the Act...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Montanan

With diagnosis at last, Black women with ADHD start healing

Miché Aaron has always been a high achiever. The 29-year-old is in her third year of a planetary sciences doctoral program at Johns Hopkins University, where she researches minerals found on Mars. She’s a former NASA space grant scholar and hopes to become an astronaut one day. But last year, Aaron was barely keeping it […] The post With diagnosis at last, Black women with ADHD start healing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEALTH
babson.edu

New Faculty Award Funds Study of Healthcare Inequity in the United States

A Babson team of professors is researching healthcare inequities, thanks to the new Faculty Research Angel Fund, sponsored by The Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership. It has long been known that some groups of people have better access to good healthcare than others in the United States, based...
ADVOCACY
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Africa tries to end vaccine inequity by replicating its own

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In a pair of Cape Town warehouses converted into a maze of air locked sterile rooms, young scientists are assembling and calibrating the equipment needed to reverse engineer a coronavirus vaccine that has yet to reach South Africa and most of the world’s poorest people.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
