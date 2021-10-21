Progressives are harming independent contractors

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default. The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December. The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support. But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO