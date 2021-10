The OnePlus 9RT is now official, the new flagship phone from the company was launched in China along with the OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds. While the company’s CEO had confirmed that there won’t be a OnePlus 9T, the company has launched the T variant in the OnePlus 9R series. At the moment, the OnePlus 9RT is exclusive to China, but there’s no word on the international availability, but we can expect the device to launch at least in India as the OnePlus 9R was also launched in India earlier this year along with OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO