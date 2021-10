Carl Pei decided to part ways with OnePlus last year to start on a journey of his own with “Nothing.” While a chunk of the tech community believed it was going to be a flashy new phone, it actually turned out to be a pair of translucent earbuds that burst into the scene. The company backed up by major investors has come good on its promise as the earbuds have been liked by audiophiles and casual listeners alike. Now there is more substance to the company as it aims for greatness.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO