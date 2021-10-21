7 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Filing for Divorce

The Problem (submitted by email from P.N.) After 40-plus years of marriage, my divorce is final. As part of the settlement, I own half of the farm. Yes, I earned it. We started this farm together and operated as sole proprietors, borrowing money for operations and to purchase land. We kept our family living expenses to a minimum and most all the profit went back into growing the farm, finally paying off all the land debt. We never had extra money for investments outside the farm. I need this settlement income and plan to move out of this community for a fresh start. But now, with the judge’s decree, my ex-husband wants me to continue to farm as a partnership. After what he has done to me, I refuse to be in business with that man! My problem? I have two adult children who’ve been farming with their dad and me for many years, but if I “take my half,” there isn’t enough farm for them to continue. Can you help me?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO