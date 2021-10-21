10 BENEFITS OF SWIM LESSONS FOR KIDS

Nothing gets a child’s attention faster than a big shiny fire truck and a fire hose full of water. As part of this year’s Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 3-9, firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department brought out their most impressive equipment to share the message of fire safety with children at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center and The Villages Early Childhood Center. On Friday at the Primary Center, the department introduced the children to Fire Engine 40 and its crew, Fire Rescue Truck 41 and Sparky the dog. Lt. Noah Hartman showed the kids around Fire Engine 40 while sharing some fire safety tips. “We’re showing them the fire truck and shooting the hoses to get them more familiar with it, so if they see it, they’re not scared,” Hartman said. “We want to show them that we’re friendly and if there ever is a fire, they know we’re good and we’re trying to help them out.”

