10 BENEFITS OF SWIM LESSONS FOR KIDS

Studies show that many U.S. kids can't swim and are at risk of drowning. Being able to swim doesn't only open up the possibilities for fun new vacation activities. Still, it also provides peace of mind if your child is ever in a situation that involves water....
Childhood money lessons can start with “Cash or candy?”. Americans have a complicated relationship with money, much of it stemming from what we learned (or didn’t) as children. In most households, money is a subject every bit as taboo as sex, which is why more than half of Americans reported...
Students must be able to swim length of pool (25 yards) without touching the bottom and have basic knowledge of swim strokes. This class is designed for ages 8-16 and focuses on improving stamina and refining strokes.
All ghosts and goblins – of any age or ability – should mark their calendars for the second annual Haunted 5k fun run taking place Saturday, October 30, at Woodland Creek Community Park in Lacey. The fun run,
Dramatic skies and an impressive sunset was the setting for the annual Kids for Sports Foundation Wine Fest Fundraiser held on Wednesday night, Oct. 6 on the lower terrace at the Wolf Creek Golf Club. The $100-per-person dinner was accompanied by a silent auction for an array of donated items....
Oak Lawn Community High School District 229 recently issued the following announcement. The sun hasn’t even climbed above the horizon each morning when Oak Lawn Community High School’s senior Rylee Gallagher hits the pool for diving practice. And as the sun sets in the west that same day, Gallagher returns to the pool to perfect her stroke for her swimming events. She simply does it all for the Spartan girls swim team.
Nothing gets a child’s attention faster than a big shiny fire truck and a fire hose full of water. As part of this year’s Fire Prevention Week, held Oct. 3-9, firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department brought out their most impressive equipment to share the message of fire safety with children at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center and The Villages Early Childhood Center. On Friday at the Primary Center, the department introduced the children to Fire Engine 40 and its crew, Fire Rescue Truck 41 and Sparky the dog. Lt. Noah Hartman showed the kids around Fire Engine 40 while sharing some fire safety tips. “We’re showing them the fire truck and shooting the hoses to get them more familiar with it, so if they see it, they’re not scared,” Hartman said. “We want to show them that we’re friendly and if there ever is a fire, they know we’re good and we’re trying to help them out.”
St Paul’s is a selective Independent Day School for boys aged 13-18, occupying a superb 45-acre site on the south bank of the Thames, west of Hammersmith Bridge. St Paul’s School excels academically at both A level and GCSE, with some of the highest national scores, but it is the work beyond the curriculum that excites both students and teachers alike.
The first-ever Kar Kapades last Sunday attracted participants from near and far. According to event organizer Pete Paulsen, some made the trip to the River Island sports facility, from Arizona, Nevada, Colorado and even Mississippi to “join in on the action,” he said. On display were hundreds of vehicles. “We...
Loria Yeadon grew up with a fear of swimming in open water. But after becoming the President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle in 2019, Yeadon overcame her fears and learned how to swim. “The thought of swimming was always accompanied by fear and a bit of trepidation,”...
Albert Camus once wrote, “There is no love of life without despair of life.”. In her book, The First Cell and the Human Costs of Pursuing Cancer to the Last Cell (2019), Dr., and author Azra Raza wrote, “Clarity comes from role-playing. By learning from the experience of others, we can interpret our own lives better, choose a different death, record our wishes in advance.”
A baby and his swim lesson instructor are the cutest friends and now the two are going viral on TikTok. Tracey Martorana put her son, Lucas, now ten months old, in group swim lessons at three months at Saf-T-Swim in Wantagh, New York. He immediately formed a bond with one of the swim instructors, Carlson Rogers, and has been doing private lessons once a week with him ever since.
An Alexandria couple has discovered a way to unite their disparate backgrounds to create a new opportunity for local kids who love art. Philip Kraft, a trucker, and Chanda Kraft, an artist, have started a local organization called Cardboard Cares. They had been talking about ways to create more art opportunities in the community when the price of cardboard plummeted and Philip noticed that cardboard was piling up around area businesses.
Every parent wants to give their child an edge in school. Studies show that students who participate in music can be an average of one year ahead of their peers in math, science, and English. If studying and playing music is impacting students to this degree, imagine the benefit everyone...
SAN ANTONIO — The city's popular free swimming lessons are back in full swing. If you want to take the dive and sign up, you'll need to plan ahead. The sessions for October are all booked through the City of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department, but more sessions are expected to open up at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, for November.
Swimming can be a fun exercise for your child. By learning how to swim, their energy is channelled into a positive direction, and they might also learn a critical life skill. Drowning is a leading cause of death among children (1). While swimming lessons don’t make a child drown-proof, they can serve as a layer of protection (1), reducing the possibility of drowning.
As she battled cancer as a child Jaeleen Davis received a special gift. Jaeleen was given a wig from Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan, which provides wigs for kids who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments. Now Jaeleen is giving back. Davis is one of four finalists...
A new initiative that provides free skateboards and coaching at Betsy Head Park’s skatepark in Brownsville is giving local kids the chance to try out the sport in their new neighborhood spot, and it’s proving popular. Over the summer, development company L+M Development Partners partnered with the Harold Hunter Foundation...
Days passed with a familiar feeling of emptiness. It was painful to get out of bed, so I didn’t. I had assignments to do, but I couldn’t. Depression, an unparalleled loneliness I’d never felt before, was the only way to describe it. The stress of a looming task was nauseating, made worse by the anxiety and monotony of being stuck at home for days on end.
Phil and Linda Oliveira work hard to create a community of people who help one another. Through their Freedom in Music Project, the couple raised money to provide guitars and lessons to youth detention centers and men’s and women’s recovery academies, to give people at the facilities a positive outlet.
Martial arts is a great skill to learn to improve your self-defense, spiritual awareness, and discipline. Because it requires mental and physical training, it is beneficial for the entire body. Kids martial arts has many benefits, ranging from improved health to social skills. Because of this,...
