We rely on them for pretty much everything we do in our homes, from cooking and bathing, to laundry and washing the dishes. While you might not think about your water heater on a regular basis, it’s the beating heart of every home and essential for daily life. Available exclusively at Lowe’s, the new A. O. Smith Signature Series® smart electric water heaters give homeowners more control with remote management on their mobile device and superior leak protection for better peace of mind. From changing the temperature of your home’s water to self-sensing technology that detects leaks and automatically shuts off the water supply, A. O. Smith’s new Signature Series® smart electric water heaters were designed to help you manage your home’s unique hot water needs and sleep better at night. Keep reading to learn the benefits of the smart water heater then enter our giveaway every day this month for a chance to win.

