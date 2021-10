Samsung announced last week that there will be a part 2 to their Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. The expectation is of course that for such a “major” event they will be announcing a new device like the Galaxy S21 FE but that seems to not be the case as per several reliable tipsters. We did get a new video from Samsung’s YouTube channel hinting at what it might be but if that’s what they’re going to announce, then it may not be that big of a deal.

8 DAYS AGO