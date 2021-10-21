CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fronto-limbic neural variability as a transdiagnostic correlate of emotion dysregulation

By Valeria Kebets
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotion dysregulation is central to the development and maintenance of psychopathology, and is common across many psychiatric disorders. Neurobiological models of emotion dysregulation involve the fronto-limbic brain network, including in particular the amygdala and prefrontal cortex (PFC). Neural variability has recently been suggested as an index of cognitive flexibility. We hypothesized...

Nature.com

Development and validation of a neural network for NAFLD diagnosis

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects about 20"“30% of the adult population in developed countries and is an increasingly important cause of hepatocellular carcinoma. Liver ultrasound (US) is widely used as a noninvasive method to diagnose NAFLD. However, the intensive use of US is not cost-effective and increases the burden on the healthcare system. Electronic medical records facilitate large-scale epidemiological studies and, existing NAFLD scores often require clinical and anthropometric parameters that may not be captured in those databases. Our goal was to develop and validate a simple Neural Network (NN)-based web app that could be used to predict NAFLD particularly its absence. The study included 2970 subjects; training and testing of the neural network using a train"“test-split approach was done on 2869 of them. From another population consisting of 2301 subjects, a further 100 subjects were randomly extracted to test the web app. A search was made to find the best parameters for the NN and then this NN was exported for incorporation into a local web app. The percentage of accuracy, area under the ROC curve, confusion matrix, Positive (PPV) and Negative Predicted Value (NPV) values, precision, recall and f1-score were verified. After that, Explainability (XAI) was analyzed to understand the diagnostic reasoning of the NN. Finally, in the local web app, the specificity and sensitivity values were checked. The NN achieved a percentage of accuracy during testing of 77.0%, with an area under the ROC curve value of 0.82. Thus, in the web app the NN evidenced to achieve good results, with a specificity of 1.00 and sensitivity of 0.73. The described approach can be used to support NAFLD diagnosis, reducing healthcare costs. The NN-based web app is easy to apply and the required parameters are easily found in healthcare databases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Default-mode and fronto-parietal network connectivity during rest distinguishes asymptomatic patients with bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder

Bipolar disorder (BD) is commonly misdiagnosed as major depressive disorder (MDD). This is understandable, as depression often precedes mania and is otherwise indistinguishable in both. It is therefore imperative to identify neural mechanisms that can differentiate the two disorders. Interrogating resting brain neural activity may reveal core distinguishing abnormalities. We adopted an a priori approach, examining three key networks documented in previous mood disorder literature subserving executive function, salience and rumination that may differentiate euthymic BD and MDD patients. Thirty-eight patients with BD, 39 patients with MDD matched for depression severity, and 39 age-gender matched healthy controls, completed resting-state fMRI scans. Seed-based and data-driven Independent Component analyses (ICA) were implemented to examine group differences in resting-state connectivity (pFDR"‰<"‰0.05). Seed analysis masks were target regions identified from the fronto-parietal (FPN), salience (SN) and default-mode (DMN) networks. Seed-based analyses identified significantly greater connectivity between the subgenual cingulate cortex (DMN) and right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (FPN) in BD relative to MDD and controls. The ICA analyses also found greater connectivity between the DMN and inferior frontal gyrus, an FPN region in BD relative to MDD. There were also significant group differences across the three networks in both clinical groups relative to controls. Altered DMN"“FPN functional connectivity is thought to underlie deficits in the processing, management and regulation of affective stimuli. Our results suggest that connectivity between these networks could potentially distinguish the two disorders and could be a possible trait mechanism in BD persisting even in the absence of symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Variational neural annealing

Many important challenges in science and technology can be cast as optimization problems. When viewed in a statistical physics framework, these can be tackled by simulated annealing, where a gradual cooling procedure helps search for ground-state solutions of a target Hamiltonian. Although powerful, simulated annealing is known to have prohibitively slow sampling dynamics when the optimization landscape is rough or glassy. Here we show that, by generalizing the target distribution with a parameterized model, an analogous annealing framework based on the variational principle can be used to search for ground-state solutions. Modern autoregressive models such as recurrent neural networks provide ideal parameterizations because they can be sampled exactly without slow dynamics, even when the model encodes a rough landscape. We implement this procedure in the classical and quantum settings on several prototypical spin glass Hamiltonians and find that, on average, it substantially outperforms traditional simulated annealing in the asymptotic limit, illustrating the potential power of this yet unexplored route to optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Predicting miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities

Predicting beneficial and valuable miRNA"“disease associations (MDAs) by doing biological laboratory experiments is costly and time-consuming. Proposing a forceful and meaningful computational method for predicting MDAs is essential and captivated many computer scientists in recent years. In this paper, we proposed a new computational method to predict miRNA"“disease associations using improved random walk with restart and integrating multiple similarities (RWRMMDA). We used a WKNKN algorithm as a pre-processing step to solve the problem of sparsity and incompletion of data to reduce the negative impact of a large number of missing associations. Two heterogeneous networks in disease and miRNA spaces were built by integrating multiple similarity networks, respectively, and different walk probabilities could be designated to each linked neighbor node of the disease or miRNA node in line with its degree in respective networks. Finally, an improve extended random walk with restart algorithm based on miRNA similarity-based and disease similarity-based heterogeneous networks was used to calculate miRNA"“disease association prediction probabilities. The experiments showed that our proposed method achieved a momentous performance with Global LOOCV AUC (Area Under Roc Curve) and AUPR (Area Under Precision-Recall Curve) values of 0.9882 and 0.9066, respectively. And the best AUC and AUPR values under fivefold cross-validation of 0.9855 and 0.8642 which are proven by statistical tests, respectively. In comparison with other previous related methods, it outperformed than NTSHMDA, PMFMDA, IMCMDA and MCLPMDA methods in both AUC and AUPR values. In case studies of Breast Neoplasms, Carcinoma Hepatocellular and Stomach Neoplasms diseases, it inferred 1, 12 and 7 new associations out of top 40 predicted associated miRNAs for each disease, respectively. All of these new inferred associations have been confirmed in different databases or literatures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Upregulating sirtuin 6 ameliorates glycolysis, EMT and distant metastasis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma with krÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 deficiency

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. KrÃ¼ppel-like factor 10 (KLF10) is a tumor suppressor in multiple cancers. In a murine model of spontaneous pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC), additional KLF10 depletion accelerated distant metastasis. However, Klf10 knockout mice, which suffer from metabolic disorders, do not develop malignancy. The mechanisms of KLF10 in PDAC progression deserve further exploration. KLF10-depleted and KLF10-overexpressing PDAC cells were established to measure epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), glycolysis, and migration ability. A murine model was established to evaluate the benefit of genetic or pharmacological manipulation in KLF10-depleted PDAC cells (PDACshKLF10). Correlations of KLF10 deficiency with rapid metastasis, elevated EMT, and glycolysis were demonstrated in resected PDAC tissues, in vitro assays, and murine models. We identified sirtuin 6 (SIRT6) as an essential mediator of KLF10 that modulates EMT and glucose homeostasis. Overexpressing SIRT6 reversed the migratory and glycolytic phenotypes of PDACshKLF10 cells. Linoleic acid, a polyunsaturated essential fatty acid, upregulated SIRT6 and prolonged the survival of mice injected with PDACshKLF10. Modulating HIF1Î± and NFÎºB revealed that EMT and glycolysis in PDAC cells were coordinately regulated upstream by KLF10/SIRT6 signaling. Our study demonstrated a novel KLF10/SIRT6 pathway that modulated EMT and glycolysis coordinately via NFÎºB and HIF1Î±. Activation of KLF10/SIRT6 signaling ameliorated the distant progression of PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

A splicing variant of TFEB negatively regulates the TFEB-autophagy pathway

Transcription factor EB (TFEB) is a master regulator of the autophagy-lysosomal pathway (ALP). Here, we cloned a novel splicing variant of TFEB, comprising 281 amino acids (hereafter referred to as small TFEB), and lacking the helix-loop-helix (HLH) and leucine zipper (LZ) motifs present in the full-length TFEB (TFEB-L). The TFEB variant is widely expressed in several tissues, including the brain, although its expression level is considerably lower than that of TFEB-L. Intriguingly, in cells stably expressing small TFEB, the expression profile of genes was inverted compared to that in cells ectopically expressing TFEB-L. In addition, fisetin-induced luciferase activity of promoter containing either coordinated lysosomal expression and regulation (CLEAR) element or antioxidant response element (ARE) was significantly repressed by co-transfection with small TFEB. Moreover, fisetin-mediated clearance of phosphorylated tau or Î±-synuclein was attenuated in the presence of small TFEB. Taken together, the results suggest that small TFEB is a novel splicing variant of TFEB that might act as a negative regulator of TFEB-L, thus fine tuning the activity of ALP during cellular stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Liver and brain differential expression of one-carbon metabolism genes during ontogenesis

One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Time-ordered dysregulated ceRNA networks reveal disease progression and diagnostic biomarkers in ischemic and dilated cardiomyopathy

Ischemic cardiomyopathy (ICM) and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) are the two main causes of heart failure (HF). Despite similar clinical characteristics and common "HF pathways", ICM and DCM are expected to have different personalized treatment strategies. The underlying mechanisms of ICM and DCM have yet to be fully elucidated. The present study developed a novel computational method for identifying dysregulated long noncoding RNA (lncRNA)"“microRNA (miRNA)"“mRNA competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) triplets. Time-ordered dysregulated ceRNA networks were subsequently constructed to reveal the possible disease progression of ICM and DCM based on the method. Biological functional analysis indicated that ICM and DCM had similar features during myocardial remodeling, whereas their characteristics differed during progression. Specifically, disturbance of myocardial energy metabolism may be the main characteristic during DCM progression, whereas early inflammation and response to oxygen are the characteristics that may be specific to ICM. In addition, several panels of diagnostic biomarkers for differentiating non-heart failure (NF) and ICM (NF-ICM), NF-DCM, and ICM-DCM were identified. Our study reveals biological differences during ICM and DCM progression and provides potential diagnostic biomarkers for ICM and DCM.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Human retinal organoids release extracellular vesicles that regulate gene expression in target human retinal progenitor cells

The mechanisms underlying retinal development have not been completely elucidated. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are novel essential mediators of cell-to-cell communication with emerging roles in developmental processes. Nevertheless, the identification of EVs in human retinal tissue, characterization of their cargo, and analysis of their potential role in retina development has not been accomplished. Three-dimensional retinal tissue derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSC) provide an ideal developmental system to achieve this goal. Here we report that hiPSC-derived retinal organoids release exosomes and microvesicles with small noncoding RNA cargo. EV miRNA cargo-predicted targetome correlates with Gene Ontology (GO) pathways involved in mechanisms of retinogenesis relevant to specific developmental stages corresponding to hallmarks of native human retina development. Furthermore, uptake of EVs by human retinal progenitor cells leads to changes in gene expression correlated with EV miRNA cargo predicted gene targets, and mechanisms involved in retinal development, ganglion cell and photoreceptor differentiation and function.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A haploscope based binocular pupillometer system to quantify the dynamics of direct and consensual Pupillary Light Reflex

This study described the development of a haploscope-based pupillometer for the parametrization of the Pupillary Light Reflex (PLR), and its feasibility in a set of 30 healthy subjects (light or dark-colored irides) and five patients diagnosed with Relative Afferent Pupillary Defect (RAPD). Our supplementary aim focused on evaluating the influence of iris colour on the PLR to decide whether a difference in PLR parameters should be anticipated when this system is used across ethnicities. All the participants underwent a customized pupillometry protocol and the generated pupil traces, captured by an eye tracker, were analyzed using exponential fits to derive PLR parameters. A Pupil Response Symmetry (PRS) coefficient was calculated to predict the presence of RAPD. The mean (SD) Initial PD during dilation (3.2 (0.5) mm) and the minimum PD during constriction (2.9 (0.4) mm) in the light iris group had a statistically significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher magnitude compared to the dark iris group. The normal limits of the PRS coefficient ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰0.20 to"‰+"‰1.07 and all RAPD patients were outside the calculated normal limits. This proposed system, analysis strategies, and the tested metrics showed good short-term repeatability and the potential in detecting pupil abnormalities in neuro-ophthalmic diseases.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

A new player in neural circuits of emotions

Positive and negative valence are encoded in specific neural populations of the basolateral amygdala, but only few of these populations have been characterized. A new study identifies a novel population, defined by the molecular marker Fezf2, and demonstrates that two of its output pathways differentially encode emotional valence. Imagine yourself...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

pCLE highlights distinctive vascular patterns in early gastric cancer and in gastric diseases with high risk of malignant complications

Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

The overexpression of Tipe2 in CRC cells suppresses survival while endogenous Tipe2 accelerates AOM/DSS induced-tumor initiation

Aging is a natural and progressive process characterized by an increased frequency of age-related diseases such as cancer. But its mechanism is unclear. TNFAIP8L2 (Tipe2) is an important negative regulator for homeostasis through inhibiting TLR and TCR signaling. Our work reveals that Tipe2 might have dual function by regulating senescence. One side, the overexpression of Tipe2 in CRC cells could induce typical senescent phenotype, especially exposure to oxidative stress. Tipe2 inhibits telomerase activity by regulating c-Myc and c-Est-2 binding to the hTERT promotor. Interestingly, Tipe2 KO mice treated with D-Gal showed a less serious inverse of CD4:CD8 ratio, a lower percentage of Treg compared to WT. Besides, Tipe2 KO mice were more tolerant to the initiation of AOM/DSS-induced CRC, accompanied by a lower level of Treg within IEL. Therefore, specific antibodies against CD25 effectively ameliorate tumorigenesis. These data suggest strongly that the overexpressed Tipe2 suppresses tumor cells proliferation and survival, but endogenous Tipe2 promotes the initiation of tumorigenesis when exposure to dangerous environment such as AOM/DSS-related inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Generator based approach to analyze mutations in genomic datasets

In contrast to the conventional approach of directly comparing genomic sequences using sequence alignment tools, we propose a computational approach that performs comparisons between sequence generators. These sequence generators are learned via a data-driven approach that empirically computes the state machine generating the genomic sequence of interest. As the state machine based generator of the sequence is independent of the sequence length, it provides us with an efficient method to compute the statistical distance between large sets of genomic sequences. Moreover, our technique provides a fast and efficient method to cluster large datasets of genomic sequences, characterize their temporal and spatial evolution in a continuous manner, get insights into the locality sensitive information about the sequences without any need for alignment. Furthermore, we show that the technique can be used to detect local regions with mutation activity, which can then be applied to aid alignment techniques for the fast discovery of mutations. To demonstrate the efficacy of our technique on real genomic data, we cluster different strains of SARS-CoV-2 viral sequences, characterize their evolution and identify regions of the viral sequence with mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deficiency of lung-specific claudin-18 leads to aggravated infection with Cryptococcus deneoformans through dysregulation of the microenvironment in lungs

Cryptococcus deneoformans is an opportunistic fungal pathogen that infects the lungs via airborne transmission and frequently causes fatal meningoencephalitis. Claudins (Cldns), a family of proteins with 27 members found in mammals, form the tight junctions within epithelial cell sheets. Cldn-4 and 18 are highly expressed in airway tissues, yet the roles of these claudins in respiratory infections have not been clarified. In the present study, we analyzed the roles of Cldn-4 and lung-specific Cldn-18 (luCldn-18) in host defense against C. deneoformans infection. luCldn-18-deficient mice exhibited increased susceptibility to pulmonary infection, while Cldn-4-deficient mice had normal fungal clearance. In luCldn-18-deficient mice, production of cytokines including IFN-Î³ was significantly decreased compared to wild-type mice, although infiltration of inflammatory cells including CD4+ T cells into the alveolar space was significantly increased. In addition, luCldn-18 deficiency led to high K+ ion concentrations in bronchoalveolar lavage fluids and also to alveolus acidification. The fungal replication was significantly enhanced both in acidic culture conditions and in the alveolar spaces of luCldn-18-deficient mice, compared with physiological pH conditions and those of wild-type mice, respectively. These results suggest that luCldn-18 may affect the clinical course of cryptococcal infection indirectly through dysregulation of the alveolar space microenvironment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole-exome sequencing of the mummified remains of Cangrande della Scala (1291"“1329 CE) indicates the first known case of late-onset Pompe disease

Mummified remains of relevant historical figures are nowadays an important source of information to retrace data concerning their private life and health, especially when historical archives are not available. Next-generation-sequencing was proved to be a valuable tool to unravel the characteristics of these individuals through their genetic heritage. Using the strictest criteria currently available for the validation of ancient DNA sequences, whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing were generated from the mummy remains of an Italian nobleman died almost 700Â years ago, Cangrande della Scala. While its genome sequencing could not yield sufficient coverage for in depth investigation, exome sequencing could overcome the limitations of this approach to achieve significantly high coverage on coding regions, thus allowing to perform the first extensive exome analysis of a mummy genome. Similar to a standard "clinical exome analysis" conducted on modern DNA, an in-depth variant annotation, high-quality filtering and interpretation was performed, leading to the identification of a genotype associated with late-onset Pompe disease (glycogen storage disease type II). This genetic diagnosis was concordant with the limited clinical history available for Cangrande della Scala, who likely represents the earliest known case of this autosomal recessive metabolic disorder.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hot exciplexes in U-shaped TADF molecules with emission from locally excited states

Fast emission and high color purity are essential characteristics of modern opto-electronic devices, such as organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs). These properties are currently not met by the latest generation of thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) emitters. Here, we present an approach, called "hot exciplexes" that enables access to both attributes at the same time. Hot exciplexes are produced by coupling facing donor and acceptor moieties to an anthracene bridge, yielding an exciplex with large T1 to T2 spacing. The hot exciplex model is investigated using optical spectroscopy and quantum chemical simulations. Reverse intersystem crossing is found to occur preferentially from the T3 to the S1 state within only a few nanoseconds. Application and practicality of the model are shown by fabrication of organic light-emitting diodes with up to 32 % hot exciplex contribution and low efficiency roll-off.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses uncovered Lrrc15 as a contributing factor to cartilage damage in osteoarthritis

In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Obesity in pregnant women: a 20-year analysis of the German experience

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To investigate the longitudinal development of maternal body weight and analyze the influence of obesity on obstetrics during more than two decades in Germany. Subjects/methods. Data collected from the Federal state of Schleswig-Holstein (German Perinatal Survey) were analyzed with regard to the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

E3-ligase knock down revealed differential titin degradation by autopagy and the ubiquitin proteasome system

The sarcomere protein titin is a major determinant of cardiomyocyte stiffness and ventricular distensibility. The constant mechanical stress on titin requires well-controlled protein quality control, the exact mechanisms of which have not yet been fully elucidated. Here, we analyzed E3-ligases potentially responsible for cardiac titin ubiquitination and specifically studied the involvement of the autophagosomal system in titin degradation. Pharmacological inhibition of autophagy and the proteasome in cultured primary rat cardiomyocytes significantly elevated titin ubiquitination and increased titin degradation. Using in-vitro pull down assays we identified binding of E3-ligases MuRF1-3, CHIP and Fbx32 to several titin domains. Immunofluorescence analysis showed sarcomeric localization of the E3-ligases. siRNA-mediated knock-down of the E3-ligases MuRF-1, -3 and a combination of CHIP/Fbx32 significantly reduced autophagy-related titin ubiquitination, whereas knock-down of MuRF-2 and -3 reduced proteasome-related titin ubiquitination. We demonstrated that the proteasomal and the autophagosomal-lysosomal system participate in degradation of the titin filament. We found that ubiquitination and degradation of titin are partially regulated by E3-ligases of the MuRF family. We further identified CHIP and Fbx32 as E3-ligases involved in titin ubiquitination.
SCIENCE

