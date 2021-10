I hate settling. On a significant other, on a grade or even on my outfit. Regardless, settling is inevitable, we all have to deal with things that don’t go as planned. However, one thing I absolutely did not settle on was the University of Massachusetts. Sure, there are objectively better schools to go to, but choices shouldn’t be dependent on ranking, because rankings can’t quantify the quality of a college experience. However, the poor construction of the education system in the United States fuels the superiority of private schools and pushes state schools down a slippery slope of being “settled for.”

