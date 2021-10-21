Grades do not define success

The shaking legs, the rapid heartbeat and the knot in your chest: I can assure you they’re not in your head. Academic anxiety is a term under the umbrella of anxiety experienced by many college students. Anxiety, in general, is the leading mental health concern amongst college students. Approximately 41.6% of students have anxiety, according to the American Psychological Association. This isn’t something you are going through alone. Academic anxiety can be brought on by numerous factors and it’s not always in our control. A study done by Cornell University in 2015 addresses the four components of academic anxiety. The first one is labeled as worry. Worry doesn’t just mean that you feel a sense of uneasiness looming in the back of your head; it’s overwhelming thoughts that can prevent you from completing work, staying focused and exhibiting motivation. These thoughts can consist of anything self-degrading or the consequences of not reaching an academic-related goal. The second component is emotionality. Emotionality is concerned with the physical or biological symptoms that occur when experiencing academic anxiety. This encompasses a quickened heartbeat, muscle tension or sweaty palms. The third component acknowledges task-generated interference. This covers behaviors that are related to the task at hand and have the potential to prevent successful performance. Task-generated interference behaviors can be checking the clock consistently throughout an exam, or repeatedly re-reading a question out of doubt. The last component consists of study skills deficits. These are the problems that could trigger academic anxiety related to study methods such as last-minute cramming or poor note-taking skills. Although these four components emphasize things that may be preventable, a significant amount of it is out of our control. You can have strong note-taking skills or you can study for an exam weeks ahead of time, but sometimes the overbearing feeling can still come and your progress may seem like it’s crumbling. This does not mean you are abnormal. Mental health is not a linear journey with an endpoint of recovery. There are times when you might fall and have to pick yourself up, but you are most certainly not alone and your journey is still valid.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO