For the past 6 years my dad, John, has made Halloween extra special for my son, Maverick. His love and creativity has made the most amazing additions to our family costumes. With Maverick’s choice of character and some family brainstorming we look forward to grandads new creation each year. We’re so excited for the Thingamajiger and Cat in the Hat 2021!

