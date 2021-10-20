CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 20/10/2021

 8 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 7 at 7224.53 points, a movement of 0.1%, showing a gentle rise in the market. Polymetal International (POLY) was a much traded share, with roughly £3,310.9m (0.498%) worth of shares being bought and sold....

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29. Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 30th September 2021the Final...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 27th October 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 27 October 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Growth trounces value but Nasdaq is flat

Oct 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. GROWTH TROUNCES VALUE BUT NASDAQ IS FLAT (1615 EDT/2015 GMT) Gains in growth stocks couldn't stop the Nasdaq from closing. essentially flat on...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-The ECB's inflation conundrum

Oct 28 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. THE ECB'S INFLATION CONUNDRUM (0722 GMT) The European Central Bank meets later on Thursday and all. eyes will be on its comments about...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish firmer as Reckitt, Whitbread rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks finished in positive territory on Tuesday, as bourses in the US added to Monday's record highs in early trading, with sentiment underpinned locally by well-received results from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser and Whitbread. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.76% at 7,277.62, and...
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks edge lower ahead of widely-leaked Budget

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged a little lower by midday on Wednesday amid weakness in the mining sector, as investors eyed the well-leaked autumn Budget. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,260.84. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "As often transpires, the contents of Rishi...
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks steady ahead of Budget; miners slump

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Wednesday as investors eyed the autumn Budget. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,275.25. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "With all the briefings that have been taking place since the weekend there would appear to be little in the way of surprises when the Chancellor of the Exchequer gets up to speak later today. Most of the content appears to have already been pre-briefed much to the displeasure of the Speaker of the House of Commons.
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise as US tech earnings deliver

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Tuesday on a busy day of company news, as investors look ahead to more earnings from high-profile US technology names. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was up 49.08 points, or 0.7%, at 7,271.80. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index...
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Arden Partners (ARDN)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. Rule 2.9 Announcement. In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Arden...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-It's a curse at the pump but the Street's joy

* Consumer discretionary leads gainers among S&P sectors. Oct 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. IT'S A CURSE AT THE PUMP BUT THE STREET'S JOY (1445 EDT/1845. GMT) While good...
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/20/2021

The Federal Reserve's beige book report is due out today. The following corporate earnings announcements are expected today, October 20:. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT -- $119.34) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Abbott will report its Q3 earnings of 2021 before the bell today. Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM --...
