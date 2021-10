Kirby Dach holds on to the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues for inspiration as the Chicago Blackhawks try to keep pressing on after an 0-5-1 start. The Blues started 7-10-3 that season, losing five of six games during one stretch in November. They went on an 11-game winning streak in February, finished third in the Central Division to qualify for the playoffs and won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup. ...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO